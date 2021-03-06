Boys

State AA

at Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls

Wednesday

Game 1: Helena Capital vs. Bozeman, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Great Falls vs. Kalispell Glacier, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Billings Skyview vs. Butte, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Missoula Sentinel vs. Billings Senior, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., semifinal

Friday

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m., consolation

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m., championship

