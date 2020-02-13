Dillon 58, Belgrade 38
|Belgrade;;6;8;12;12;—;38
|Dillon;;17;21;9;11;—;58
BELGRADE: Gracy Carter 8; Hazel Eaton 8; Grace Garvert 8; Gabby Weber 6; Olivia Wegner 3; Naomi Reanier 2; Sarah Riley-Morris 2; Emmury Blossom 1.
DILLON: Josey Jones 18; Ainsely Shipman 11; Lauryn Peterson 10; Madalen Shipman 8; Kylee Pittman 8; Tylia DeJohn 2; Emily Hansen 1.
Fort Benton 64, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 16
|Fort Benton;;20;17;19;8;—;64
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;;6;4;4;2;—;16
FORT BENTON: McKenzie Clark 15; Megan Clark 13; Aspen Giese 12; Maci Molinario 8; Abby Clark 4; Cloe Kalanick 4; Cassie Nack 2; Ashlee Wang 2; McKenna Hanford 2; Hailee Wang 2.
Glasgow 71, Wolf Point 40
|Wolf Point;;6;12;8;14;—;40
|Glasgow;;18;14;12;27;—;71
WOLF POINT: Jaylee Azure 10; J'Elle Garfield 9; Josie Kolsted 7; Tori Nyguard 6; Hamaynie Campbell 4.
GLASGOW: Anika Peters 24; Taylor Pederson 17; Keely Fossum 9; Laura Ross 7; Daley Aune 4; Blaire Westby 4; Tyann Graham 4; Abe Nielsen 2.
Hardin 86, Lodge Grass 54
|Lodge Grass;;11;15;15;13;—;54
|Hardin;;19;22;18;27;—;86
HARDIN: Marie Five 30; Kamber GoodLuck 15; Ivery Fritzler 10; Sossity Spotted Wolf 6; Alyssa Pretty Weasel 6; Kylee Old Elk 5; Breanna Old Elk 4; Nevaeh Alden 4; Julianna Takes Horse 2; Gabby Lopez 0.
Huntley Project 55, Shepherd 53
|Huntley Project;;16;9;4;26;—;55
|Shepherd;;7;11;12;23;—;53
HUNTLEY PROJECT: Emily Poole 22; Macee Murphy 10; Alana Graves 10; Macy Rose 7; Addison Hultgren 6.
SHEPHERD: Aubrey Allison 22; Kiera Dennison 12; Annaliese Wenz 8; Lexy Dietz 5; Lyndsey Kale 4; Cassadie Howe 2.
Melstone 74, Custer-Hysham 28
|Custer-Hysham;;2;10;10;6;—;28
|Melstone;;22;14;15;23;—;74
MELSTONE: Draya Wacker 30; Kaigea Raskelley 21; Koye Rindal 12; Kelsey Thurston 4; Kayla Kombol 4; Teigan Schiefer 3.
Plenty Coups 64, Fromberg 8
|Fromberg;;2;0;4;2;—;8
|Plenty Coups;;25;18;9;12;—;64
FROMBERG: Siera Guffy 6; Tori Williams 2.
PLENTY COUPS: Lois Flat Lip 16; Sylvie Stewart 14; Anonda Goes Ahead 6; Kyra Turns Plenty 6; Serena Flat Lip 4; Kodi Big Lake 4; Cecelia Stewart 4; Sephra Covers Up 3; Catherine Monroy 2; Jaden Gutierrez 2; Jaden Goes Ahead 2.
