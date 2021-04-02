Hi-Line Invitational Tournament
at Havre
Class AA 71, Class A 49
Class AA: Tony Frolich Fair 16, Reid Harris 14, Ky Kouba 10, Drew Wyman 10, Levi Togerson 9, Payton Sander 7, Ty Huse 3, Eli Hunter 2, Cam Ketchum 2.
Class A: Brandon Finley 11, Jon Kirkley 9, Dougie Peoples 6, Royce Robinson 5, Colter Bales 5, Josh Warp 3, Colton Graham 2, Malachi Stewart 2, Cole Truman 2, Kellen Detrick 2.
Class C 62, Class B 59
Class C: Aiden Fishell 10, Bryce Grebe 9, Hayden Diekhans 9, Ethan Bell 8, Charlie Kruer 8, Jayce Tande 6, Aiden McDaniel 6, Caden Handrum 4, Reese Elliot 2.
Class B: Joe Demontiney 10, Will Burns 9, Colby Martinez 9, Damon Gros Ventre 9, Caden Holgate 8, Noah Bouchard 7, Logan Leck 3, Kooper Oxarart 2, Caleb Cole 2.
Girls
Class AA 70, Class A 65
Class A: Mya Hansen 15, Jillian Litwiler 13, Yelena Miller 11, Kamber Good Luck 10, Kylie Walker 9, Isabelle Erickson 5, Layne Kearns 4.
Class AA: Dani Bartsch 16, Addy Heaphy 15, Bailee Sayler 13, Breanna Williams 9, Kylie Lantz 8, Challis Westwater 4, Lauren Dick 2, Kodi Fraser 2.
Class B 72, Class A 40
Class A: Mya Hansen 17, Kamber Good Luck 9, Isabelle Erickson 6, Kylie Walker 5, Loy Waid 5, Jillian Litwiler 3, Yelena Miller 3.
Class C 53, Class AA 50
Class AA: Bailee Sayler 13, Addy Heaphy 11, Kodi Fraser 7, Breanna Williams 6, Dani Bartsch 6, Kylie Lantz 5, Lauren Dick 2.
Class C: Gracee Lekvold 10, Aspen Giese 7, Kiersten Van Kirk 7, Madeline Heggem 7, Kaitlyn McColly 6, Jaycee Erickson 4, Sidney Dethman 4, Kia Wasson 3, Liv Wangerin 3, Shyan Krass 2.
Class B: Lindsey Hein 10, Megan Baxter 8, Bailey Finn 8, Allison Kunze 8, Payton West 7, Tia Stahl 7, Taya Trottier 6, Hailee Brandon 6, Rachen Van Blaricom 4, Emily Cooley 4, Brynne Wolfe 2.
Class B 56, Class C 48
Class B: Lindsey Hein 17, Payton West 8, Rachel Van Blaricom 7, Megan Baxter 6, Taya Trottier 6, Bailey Finn 6, Hailee Brandon 5, Emily Cooley 3.
Class C: Aspen Giese 12, Kaitlyn McColly 8, Sidney Dethman 8, Kia Wasson 5, Gracee Lekvold 3, Jaycee Erickson 2, Liv Wangerin 2, Kiersten Van Kirk 2, Madeline Heggem 2, Shyan Krass 2.
