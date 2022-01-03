Boys basketball
Lame Deer 60, Forsyth 13
|Lame Deer;;26;20;10;4;—;60
|Forsyth;;0;2;5;6;—;13
LAME DEER: Kendall Russel 16; Journey Emerson 16; Markell Littlecoyote 12; Moses Sanders 8; Myron Redsleeves 4; Amelio Blackhorse 2.
FORSYTH: Cannon Hubbard 6; Joey McDermott 2; Connor Stahl 2; Michael Sorenson 2; Tate Reese 1.
Girls basketball
Beach, N.D. 33, Wibaux 29
|Wibaux;;5;10;8;6;—;29
|Beach;;3;9;7;14;—;33
WIBAUX: Abby Begger 10; Annika Lunde 7; Elorah Amsler 5; Rylee Smith 5; Rylee Pederson 2.
BEACH, N.D.: Madi Wilhelmi 13; Elizabeth Braden 8; Laiken Mahlum 4; Riley Hauck 4; Tyra Feldman 4.
Forsyth 84, Lame Deer 58
|Lame Deer;;15;12;16;15;—;58
|Forsyth;;12;22;28;22;—;84
LAME DEER: Paris Mclean 37; Chelsea Spang 10; Myleah Gordnee 3; Jenna Sanders 2; Sharron Howlingwolf 1.
FORSYTH: Becky Melcher 32; Jaeleigh Hlad 25; Daley Pinkerton 9; Mariska Fulton 8; Madeline Montgomery 6; Raquel Coates 4.
