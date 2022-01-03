Boys basketball

Lame Deer 60, Forsyth 13

Lame Deer;;26;20;10;4;—;60
Forsyth;;0;2;5;6;—;13

LAME DEER: Kendall Russel 16; Journey Emerson 16; Markell Littlecoyote 12; Moses Sanders 8; Myron Redsleeves 4; Amelio Blackhorse 2.

FORSYTH: Cannon Hubbard 6; Joey McDermott 2; Connor Stahl 2; Michael Sorenson 2; Tate Reese 1.

Girls basketball

Beach, N.D. 33, Wibaux 29

Wibaux;;5;10;8;6;—;29
Beach;;3;9;7;14;—;33

WIBAUX: Abby Begger 10; Annika Lunde 7; Elorah Amsler 5; Rylee Smith 5; Rylee Pederson 2.

BEACH, N.D.: Madi Wilhelmi 13; Elizabeth Braden 8; Laiken Mahlum 4; Riley Hauck 4; Tyra Feldman 4.

Forsyth 84, Lame Deer 58

Lame Deer;;15;12;16;15;—;58
Forsyth;;12;22;28;22;—;84

LAME DEER: Paris Mclean 37; Chelsea Spang 10; Myleah Gordnee 3; Jenna Sanders 2; Sharron Howlingwolf 1.

FORSYTH: Becky Melcher 32; Jaeleigh Hlad 25; Daley Pinkerton 9; Mariska Fulton 8; Madeline Montgomery 6; Raquel Coates 4.

