Boys
Corvallis 60, East Helena 59
|East Helena;;13;11;17;18;—;59
|Corvallis;;13;16;11;20;—;60
EAST HELENA: Colter Charlesworth 22; Kaeden Sager 14; Kobe Mergenthaler 11; Curtis Corzine 9; Taigen Hagen 2.
CORVALLIS: Aaron Powell 22; Dillon Potter 15; Leif Jessop 8; David Broch 7; Donovan Potter 5; Tyler Weis 2.
Great Falls CMR 64, Billings Skyview 52
|Billings Skyview;;11;12;20;9;—;52
|Great Falls Cmr;;12;22;12;18;—;64
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Lane Love 21; Payton Sanders 12; Kaiden Alexander 9; Anthony Schacht 4; Rhyse Owens 2; Kyler Mikkelson 2.
GREAT FALLS CMR: Rogan Barnwell 19; Cole Taylor 12; Tyson Wheeler 9; Raef Newbrough 8; Gavin Grosenick 4; Tucker Harrison 2; Trigg Mapes 2.
Girls
East Helena 49, Corvallis 42
|Corvallis;;5;11;15;11;—;42
|East Helena;;4;13;10;22;—;49
CORVALLIS: Tylin Sorenson 11; Madeline Gilder 8; Erika Jessop 6; Olivia Lewis 6; Tahnee Lewis 5; Emelia Schairer 3; Alina Brown 1.
EAST HELENA: Dymon Root 15; Montana Pierson 8; Ella Pickett 7; Isabelle Surginer 6; Natell Goodman 6; Reagan Fasbender 4; Janelle Taylor 3.
Laurel 38, Columbus 37
|Laurel;;9;9;11;9;—;38
|Columbus;;4;7;11;15;—;37
LAUREL: Alyse Aby 21; Bailey Graves 10; Sannah Windy Boy 5; Kaiya Graves 2.
COLUMBUS: Molly Hamilton 10; Izzy Gurie 7; Catey Kimble 7; Katelyn Hamilton 5; Hannah Obert 4; Maylee Lowell 3; Kodi Obert 1.
