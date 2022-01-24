Boys

Corvallis 60, East Helena 59

East Helena;;13;11;17;18;—;59
Corvallis;;13;16;11;20;—;60

EAST HELENA: Colter Charlesworth 22; Kaeden Sager 14; Kobe Mergenthaler 11; Curtis Corzine 9; Taigen Hagen 2.

CORVALLIS: Aaron Powell 22; Dillon Potter 15; Leif Jessop 8; David Broch 7; Donovan Potter 5; Tyler Weis 2.

Great Falls CMR 64, Billings Skyview 52

Billings Skyview;;11;12;20;9;—;52
Great Falls Cmr;;12;22;12;18;—;64

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Lane Love 21; Payton Sanders 12; Kaiden Alexander 9; Anthony Schacht 4; Rhyse Owens 2; Kyler Mikkelson 2.

GREAT FALLS CMR: Rogan Barnwell 19; Cole Taylor 12; Tyson Wheeler 9; Raef Newbrough 8; Gavin Grosenick 4; Tucker Harrison 2; Trigg Mapes 2.

Girls

East Helena 49, Corvallis 42

Corvallis;;5;11;15;11;—;42
East Helena;;4;13;10;22;—;49

CORVALLIS: Tylin Sorenson 11; Madeline Gilder 8; Erika Jessop 6; Olivia Lewis 6; Tahnee Lewis 5; Emelia Schairer 3; Alina Brown 1.

EAST HELENA: Dymon Root 15; Montana Pierson 8; Ella Pickett 7; Isabelle Surginer 6; Natell Goodman 6; Reagan Fasbender 4; Janelle Taylor 3.

Laurel 38, Columbus 37

Laurel;;9;9;11;9;—;38
Columbus;;4;7;11;15;—;37

LAUREL: Alyse Aby 21; Bailey Graves 10; Sannah Windy Boy 5; Kaiya Graves 2.

COLUMBUS: Molly Hamilton 10; Izzy Gurie 7; Catey Kimble 7; Katelyn Hamilton 5; Hannah Obert 4; Maylee Lowell 3; Kodi Obert 1.

