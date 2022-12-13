BOYS

Class A

Laurel 55, Livingston 44

Livingston;;5;16;6;17;—;44
Laurel;;15;12;11;17;—;55

LIVINGSTON: William Saile 12; Calvin Caplis 8; Houston Dunn 8; R Miller 6; Kimball Smith 5; Dalby Dalby 3; Ryan Bauer 2.

LAUREL: Trey Hull 18; Eli Weisenberger 17; Keldon Kelley 10; Cody Dennis 8; Gus Robertus 2.

Miles City 49, Hardin 43

Miles City;;13;19;6;11;—;49
Hardin;;11;14;3;15;—;43

MILES CITY: Ryder Lee 21; Ed Brooks 7; Logan Muri 7; Jake Larson 6; Jackson Whicker 3; Gentry Holmen 2; Dylan Gundlach 1.

Class B

Rocky Boy 72, Hays-Lodgepole 38

Rocky Boy;;10;16;21;25;—;72
Hays-Lodgepole;;6;12;12;8;—;38

ROCKY BOY: Joe Standing Rock 13; Teague Stump 12; Kellen Colliflower 12; Domitri Standing Rock 8; Aeron Gopher 8; Phoenix Henry 7; Kaleb Caplette 4; Dion Lodgepole 4; Tayshaun Seaton 3; Kenny Corcoran 2.

St. Ignatius 83, Troy 40

Troy;;13;14;5;8;—;40
St. Ignatius;;26;30;14;13;—;83

ST. IGNATIUS: Zoran LaFrombois 42; Landon WalksOverIce 13; Kellen McClure 11; Carmine Adams 9; Erich Morigeau 5; Kenny Ness 4.

Bigfork 63, Eureka 36

Bigfork;;11;18;14;20;—;63
Eureka;;11;7;7;11;—;36

BIGFORK: Nick Walker 16; Jack Jensen 14; Eli Thorness 7; Isak Epperly 6; Cole Knopik 5; Landon Byerman 4; Bryce Gilliard 4; Wyatt Johnson 3; Levi Peterson 2; Dylan Porrovecchio 2.

Class C

Plains 38, Hot Springs 30

Plains;;12;12;6;8;—;38
Hot Springs;;7;6;7;10;—;30

Sheridan 59, Ennis 49

Ennis;;14;9;5;21;—;49
Sheridan;;13;19;16;11;—;59

Harrison-Willow Creek 55, Lone Peak 38

Lone Peak;;10;7;5;16;—;38
Harrison-Willow Creek;;18;14;9;14;—;55

LONE PEAK: Gus Hammond 11; Max Romney 10; George Helms 7; Ebe Grabow 5; Juliusz Shipman 3; Isaac Bedway 2.

GIRLS

Laurel 66, Livingston 23

Laurel;;16;20;22;8;—;66
Livingston;;5;7;6;5;—;23

LAUREL: Kaitlyn Dantic 19; Alyse Aby 15; Sannah Windy Boy 7; Emma Timm 7; Aubri Roth 6; Kaiya Graves 6; Mya Maack 4; Kenadie Berg 2.

Class B

Anaconda 63, Philipsburg 40

Philipsburg;;11;5;10;14;—;40
Anaconda;;14;10;26;13;—;63

PHILIPSBURG: Ramsey Smith 12; Gretchen Hill 12; Lucia Lee 8; Rachel Ward 6; Montannan Piar 2.

ANACONDA: Larkin Galle 20; Meela Mitchell 18; Makena Patrick 15; Maniyah Lunceford 9; Rain Daniels 1.

Bigfork 87, Eureka 14

Bigfork;;0;0;0;0;—;87
Eureka;;0;0;0;0;—;14

BIGFORK: Braeden Gunlock 30; Ava Davey 18; Ellie Jordt 13; Paeten Gunlock 10; Scout Nadeau 7; Callie Gembala 6; Madison 2; Keni Wade 1.

St. Ignatius 75, Troy 16

Troy;;0;6;5;5;—;16
St. Ignatius;;27;21;16;11;—;75

Huntley Project 94, Lockwood 64

Lockwood;;12;13;19;20;—;64
Huntley Project;;24;22;26;22;—;94

HUNTLEY PROJECT: Paige Lofing 38; Lily Zimmer 19; Ivy Grimsrud 11; Kyann Dean 6; Hadley Kautz 6; Teagan LaRoche 4; Nevaeh Morales 4; Maddison Akins 4; Shyanna Harman 2; Haedyn Simonson 0; Aeryn Akins 0; Avery Gerdes 0; Rebecca Middleton 0; Keely Ban 0; Jayona Thomas 0.

Class C

Fort Benton 57, Big Sandy 41

Fort Benton;;19;9;15;14;—;57
Big Sandy;;8;12;10;11;—;41

FORT BENTON: Emmerson Giese 23; Casha Corder 13; Hailee Wang 13; Kaydyn LeFurgey 4; Kylynn Nack 2; Sarah Clark 2.

BIG SANDY: Eva Yeadon 20; Jaihaven Baumann 8; Alex Worrall 4; Angie Sant 4; Mattie Gasvoda 3; Brianna Terry 2.

Ennis 64, Sheridan 18

Ennis;;23;14;19;8;—;64
Sheridan;;0;10;5;3;—;18

Hot Springs 38, Plains 37

Plains;;8;8;7;14;—;37
Hot Springs;;11;1;8;18;—;38

PLAINS: Kass O'Keefe 10; Peyton Wasson 4Maddy Blood 2; Maddie Blood 2; Peyton Wasson 0.

