BOYS
Class A
Laurel 55, Livingston 44
|Livingston;;5;16;6;17;—;44
|Laurel;;15;12;11;17;—;55
LIVINGSTON: William Saile 12; Calvin Caplis 8; Houston Dunn 8; R Miller 6; Kimball Smith 5; Dalby Dalby 3; Ryan Bauer 2.
LAUREL: Trey Hull 18; Eli Weisenberger 17; Keldon Kelley 10; Cody Dennis 8; Gus Robertus 2.
Miles City 49, Hardin 43
|Miles City;;13;19;6;11;—;49
|Hardin;;11;14;3;15;—;43
MILES CITY: Ryder Lee 21; Ed Brooks 7; Logan Muri 7; Jake Larson 6; Jackson Whicker 3; Gentry Holmen 2; Dylan Gundlach 1.
Class B
Rocky Boy 72, Hays-Lodgepole 38
|Rocky Boy;;10;16;21;25;—;72
|Hays-Lodgepole;;6;12;12;8;—;38
ROCKY BOY: Joe Standing Rock 13; Teague Stump 12; Kellen Colliflower 12; Domitri Standing Rock 8; Aeron Gopher 8; Phoenix Henry 7; Kaleb Caplette 4; Dion Lodgepole 4; Tayshaun Seaton 3; Kenny Corcoran 2.
St. Ignatius 83, Troy 40
|Troy;;13;14;5;8;—;40
|St. Ignatius;;26;30;14;13;—;83
TROY: .
ST. IGNATIUS: Zoran LaFrombois 42; Landon WalksOverIce 13; Kellen McClure 11; Carmine Adams 9; Erich Morigeau 5; Kenny Ness 4.
Bigfork 63, Eureka 36
|Bigfork;;11;18;14;20;—;63
|Eureka;;11;7;7;11;—;36
BIGFORK: Nick Walker 16; Jack Jensen 14; Eli Thorness 7; Isak Epperly 6; Cole Knopik 5; Landon Byerman 4; Bryce Gilliard 4; Wyatt Johnson 3; Levi Peterson 2; Dylan Porrovecchio 2.
Class C
Plains 38, Hot Springs 30
|Plains;;12;12;6;8;—;38
|Hot Springs;;7;6;7;10;—;30
Sheridan 59, Ennis 49
|Ennis;;14;9;5;21;—;49
|Sheridan;;13;19;16;11;—;59
Harrison-Willow Creek 55, Lone Peak 38
|Lone Peak;;10;7;5;16;—;38
|Harrison-Willow Creek;;18;14;9;14;—;55
LONE PEAK: Gus Hammond 11; Max Romney 10; George Helms 7; Ebe Grabow 5; Juliusz Shipman 3; Isaac Bedway 2.
GIRLS
Laurel 66, Livingston 23
|Laurel;;16;20;22;8;—;66
|Livingston;;5;7;6;5;—;23
LAUREL: Kaitlyn Dantic 19; Alyse Aby 15; Sannah Windy Boy 7; Emma Timm 7; Aubri Roth 6; Kaiya Graves 6; Mya Maack 4; Kenadie Berg 2.
Class B
Anaconda 63, Philipsburg 40
|Philipsburg;;11;5;10;14;—;40
|Anaconda;;14;10;26;13;—;63
PHILIPSBURG: Ramsey Smith 12; Gretchen Hill 12; Lucia Lee 8; Rachel Ward 6; Montannan Piar 2.
ANACONDA: Larkin Galle 20; Meela Mitchell 18; Makena Patrick 15; Maniyah Lunceford 9; Rain Daniels 1.
Bigfork 87, Eureka 14
|Bigfork;;0;0;0;0;—;87
|Eureka;;0;0;0;0;—;14
BIGFORK: Braeden Gunlock 30; Ava Davey 18; Ellie Jordt 13; Paeten Gunlock 10; Scout Nadeau 7; Callie Gembala 6; Madison 2; Keni Wade 1.
St. Ignatius 75, Troy 16
|Troy;;0;6;5;5;—;16
|St. Ignatius;;27;21;16;11;—;75
Huntley Project 94, Lockwood 64
|Lockwood;;12;13;19;20;—;64
|Huntley Project;;24;22;26;22;—;94
HUNTLEY PROJECT: Paige Lofing 38; Lily Zimmer 19; Ivy Grimsrud 11; Kyann Dean 6; Hadley Kautz 6; Teagan LaRoche 4; Nevaeh Morales 4; Maddison Akins 4; Shyanna Harman 2; Haedyn Simonson 0; Aeryn Akins 0; Avery Gerdes 0; Rebecca Middleton 0; Keely Ban 0; Jayona Thomas 0.
Class C
Fort Benton 57, Big Sandy 41
|Fort Benton;;19;9;15;14;—;57
|Big Sandy;;8;12;10;11;—;41
FORT BENTON: Emmerson Giese 23; Casha Corder 13; Hailee Wang 13; Kaydyn LeFurgey 4; Kylynn Nack 2; Sarah Clark 2.
BIG SANDY: Eva Yeadon 20; Jaihaven Baumann 8; Alex Worrall 4; Angie Sant 4; Mattie Gasvoda 3; Brianna Terry 2.
Ennis 64, Sheridan 18
|Ennis;;23;14;19;8;—;64
|Sheridan;;0;10;5;3;—;18
Hot Springs 38, Plains 37
|Plains;;8;8;7;14;—;37
|Hot Springs;;11;1;8;18;—;38
PLAINS: Kass O'Keefe 10; Peyton Wasson 4Maddy Blood 2; Maddie Blood 2; Peyton Wasson 0.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.