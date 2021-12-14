Check back as boxscores will be updated as we receive results at 406mtsports.com.

BOYS

Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 46

Missoula Big Sky;;11;13;10;12;—;46
Belgrade;;13;12;13;16;—;54

MISSOULA BIG SKY: Tre Reed 15; Kolbe Jensen 7; Shane Shepherd 5; Josiah Cuaresma 5; Caden Bateman 4; Louis Sanders 4; Jake Gardanier 4; Eamon Higgins 2.

Class A

Hamilton 48, Stevensville 18

Stevensville;;9;3;1;5;—;18
Hamilton;;7;14;12;15;—;48

STEVENSVILLE: TJ Brown 8; Lorenzo Grazzani 4; Cole Olson 4; Hunter Gum 2.

HAMILTON: Asher Magness 11; Colter Kirkland 10; Cole Dickemore 6; Tyson Bauder 6; Tyson Rostad 6; Liam O'Connell 5; Max Cianflone 3; Hudson Bain 1.

Class B

Lodge Grass 81, Joliet 34

Lodge Grass;;19;22;22;18;—;81
Joliet;;3;14;11;6;—;34

LODGE GRASS: Damon Gros Ventre 44; Ty Moccasin 12; DC Stewart 11; Myron Little Light 8; James Brown 4; Lance Little Nest 2; Gabriel Kelly 0.

JOLIET: Brice Williams 10; Seth Bailey 10; Paxton McQuillen 4; Brody Gebhardt 4; Corey Dworshak 3; Tucker Lind 3.

Florence-Carlton 46, Deer Lodge 29

Deer Lodge;;12;3;10;4;—;29
Florence-Carlton;;12;9;13;12;—;46

FLORENCE-CARLTON: Blake Shoupe 13; Beau Neal 11; Levi Posey 9; Patrick Duchien 4; Ethan Alexander 4; Aiden Wayne 3; Jace Pederson 2.

St. Ignatius 45, Bigfork 42

Bigfork;;8;8;14;12;—;42
St. Ignatius;;9;12;12;12;—;45

BIGFORK: Bryce Gilliard 11; Wyatt Johnson 9; Isak Epperly 8; Levi Taylor 6; Brown Brown 4; Colin Wade 2; Cole Knopik 2.

ST. IGNATIUS: Cederick McDonald 16; Zoran LaFrombois 11; Kellen McClure 9; Ross McPherson 4; Justin Brown 3; Jadence Peone 2; Mike Wheeler 0.

Huntley Project 49, Red Lodge 42

Huntley Project;;11;11;14;13;—;49
Red Lodge;;9;14;7;12;—;42

HUNTLEY PROJECT: Parker Cook 14; David Wohfell 11; Connor Cook 11; Cade Sorlie 6; Jake Cook 4; Mason Jessen 3.

RED LODGE: Owen Reynolds 15; Skyler Quenzer 7; Jacob Stewart 6; Walker Boos 5; Tyler 4; Thomas 4; Brandon 1.

Three Forks 77, Twin Bridges 46

Three Forks;;19;28;10;20;—;77
Twin Bridges;;8;11;15;12;—;46

Class C

Terry 58, Plevna 23

Terry;;16;20;20;2;—;58
Plevna;;5;5;4;9;—;23

TERRY: Rodrigo Takano 15; Victor Delgado 15; Casper Sackman 12; Francesco Comuzzi 4; Tomasso Pangrazzi 3; Luke Holden 2; Logan Murr 2.

Bridger 73, Absarokee 17

Absarokee;;4;2;2;9;—;17
Bridger;;30;23;10;10;—;73

ABSAROKEE: Jackson Heimer 7; Trevor 4; Justin Heimer 2; Colt Hoiness 2; Tristan Phillips 2.

BRIDGER: Quin Gillespie 30; Baylor Pospisil 14; Chance Goltz 9; Rod Zentner 8; Jace Weimer 4; Gage Goltz 4; Jake Buessing 4.

Ennis 65, Gardiner 36

Gardiner;;8;9;16;3;—;36
Ennis;;23;13;16;13;—;65

GARDINER: John McDonald 13; Landon Guengerich 9; Tyler Stermitz 5; Preston Roberts 5; Zeb Huelva 4.

ENNIS: Clintin Buyan 22; Brand Ostler 18; Noah Wilson 6; Jaxson Kloote 5; Bo Kelley 4; Andrew Beardsley 4; Jeremya Mauch 4; Anthony Luna 2.

Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Sheridan 16

Sheridan;;6;9;1;0;—;16
Harrison-Willow Creek;;20;17;18;7;—;62

Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44

Fort Benton;;10;9;12;13;—;44
Big Sandy;;11;6;11;20;—;48

FORT BENTON: Cody Evans 15; Andrew Ballantyne 8; Landis Arganbright 6; Jacob Giles 5; Tim Lane 4; Jackson Schmele 4; Jon Strongbear 2.

BIG SANDY: Lane Demontiney 17; Brayden Cline 16; Wylee Snapp 10; Kody Strutz 5.

GIRLS

Class AA

Missoula Sentinel 50, Great Falls 35

Great Falls;;6;5;4;20;—;35
Missoula Sentinel;;16;13;10;11;—;50

Class A

Dillon 51, Corvallis 25

Corvallis;;2;9;7;7;—;25
Dillon;;15;14;10;12;—;51

CORVALLIS: Madeline Gilder 12; O. Lewis 4; E. Jessop 3; Tahnee Lewis 2; E. Schairer 2; Tylin Sorenson 2.

DILLON: Ainsley Shipman 18; Lauryn Petersen 17; Sydney Petersen 4; Evey Hansen 4; Jordyn Walker 4; Halle Fitzgerald 2; Abby Brevig 2.

Hamilton 55, Stevensville 21

Hamilton;;12;17;16;10;—;55
Stevensville;;5;7;5;4;—;21

Class B 

Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 45

St. Ignatius;;10;15;0;20;—;45
Bigfork;;17;16;18;20;—;71

ST. IGNATIUS: Kason Page 16; Kooper Page 13; Madyson Currie 12; Izzy Evans 2; Olivia Adams 2.

BIGFORK: Emma Berreth 20; Braeden Gunlock 13; Madison Chappuis 11; Callie Gembala 10; Scout Nadeau 7; Ava Davey 4; Hannah Ayers 3; Callie Martinez 3.

Lodge Grass 57, Joliet 55

Joliet;;13;14;17;11;—;55
Lodge Grass;;17;13;8;19;—;57

LODGE GRASS: Jordan Jefferson 23; Trevonna Reed 11; Jayme Reed 10; Jazmine Half 6; Tailee Bird 5; Shekinah Falls Down 2.

Twin Bridges 40, Three Forks 30

Three Forks;;17;2;3;8;—;30
Twin Bridges;;9;7;15;9;—;40

Red Lodge 79, Huntley Project 61

Huntley Project;;7;13;17;24;—;61
Red Lodge;;21;15;23;20;—;79

HUNTLEY PROJECT: Paige Lofing 31; Madison Akins 14; Hadley Kautz 7; Teagan LaRoche 4; Macy Rose 3.

RED LODGE: Brayli Reimer 18; Isabelle Sager 18; Ellis Mastel 14; Alice Fouts 13; Brookelyn Allen 6; Angelina Jean 4; Abigail DeRennaux 3; Krista Hartman 2; Bailey Binando 1.

Thompson Falls 60, Libby 22

Libby;;3;5;5;9;—;22
Thompson Falls;;19;25;6;10;—;60

THOMPSON FALLS: Maliyah LeCoure 10; Avery Burgess 10; Ellie Baxter 9; Caity Alexander 6.

Colstrip 83, St. Labre 7

Colstrip;;33;36;9;5;—;83
St. Labre;;2;2;0;3;—;7

COLSTRIP: Dani Jordan 17; Malea Egan 14; Canzas HisBadHorse 14; Baily Egan 10; Gracie Bradley 9; Maddie Big Back 8; Ashtynn Egan 4; Rylee Deming 4; Roslyn Anderson 3; Deanna Limberhand 0.

ST. LABRE: Elise Flatmouth 2; Myleigh Bigback 2; Shelrae Limpy 2; Kollie Lefthand 0; Nora Walks 0; Ivy Walksalong 0; Armoni Lei 0; Kaylannah Strangeowl 0; Savannah Ryan 0.

Class C

Fort Benton 61, Big Sandy 33

Big Sandy;;2;6;13;12;—;33
Fort Benton;;15;20;14;12;—;61

BIG SANDY: Lainey Terry 14; Eva Yeadon 10; Jaihven Baumann 5; Angie Sant 2; Eva Wagoner 2.

FORT BENTON: Emerson Giese 22; Ashlee Wang 13; Casha Corder 10; Hailee Wang 7; Addison Reichelt 4; Samantha Vielleux 3; Kylynn Nack 2.

Sheridan 65, Harrison-Willow Creek 41

Sheridan;;14;18;22;11;—;65
Harrison-Willow Creek;;4;9;13;15;—;41

Noxon 46, Troy 44

Troy;;0;0;0;0;—;44
Noxon;;0;0;0;0;—;46

NOXON: Emily Brown 16; Vanessa Horner 12; Jaedyn Murray 8; Seanna Richter 6.

Ennis 54, Gardiner 49

Gardiner;;11;11;9;18;—;49
Ennis;;9;14;14;17;—;54

GARDINER: Ellie Reinertson 15; Leah Veress 12; Sophia Darr 8; Maggie Darr 4; Megan Otis 2; Zoey Willner 2.

ENNIS: Marlyssa Ledgerwood 16; Shelbey Klein 14; Rylee Klasna 9; Shae Lovett 7; Jaylyn Jenkins 2; Mikendra Ledgerwood 2; Megan Knack 2; Payton Mallett 2.

Absarokee 49, Bridger 33

Absarokee;;16;8;15;10;—;49
Bridger;;12;11;0;10;—;33

ABSAROKEE: Tandy Planichek 21; Adree Langley 11; Avery Gates 9; Ireland Robbins 6; Julianne Feddes 2.

BRIDGER: Cassidy Schwend 7; Mya Goltz 6; Kenzie Griffin 4; Kassie Sweet 4; Nikki Roberts 4; Jessica Althoff 2; Dylann Pospisil 2; Seannah Schwend 2; Destiney Anguiano 2.

