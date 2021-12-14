Check back as boxscores will be updated as we receive results at 406mtsports.com.
BOYS
Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 46
|Missoula Big Sky;;11;13;10;12;—;46
|Belgrade;;13;12;13;16;—;54
MISSOULA BIG SKY: Tre Reed 15; Kolbe Jensen 7; Shane Shepherd 5; Josiah Cuaresma 5; Caden Bateman 4; Louis Sanders 4; Jake Gardanier 4; Eamon Higgins 2.
Class A
Hamilton 48, Stevensville 18
|Stevensville;;9;3;1;5;—;18
|Hamilton;;7;14;12;15;—;48
STEVENSVILLE: TJ Brown 8; Lorenzo Grazzani 4; Cole Olson 4; Hunter Gum 2.
HAMILTON: Asher Magness 11; Colter Kirkland 10; Cole Dickemore 6; Tyson Bauder 6; Tyson Rostad 6; Liam O'Connell 5; Max Cianflone 3; Hudson Bain 1.
Class B
Lodge Grass 81, Joliet 34
|Lodge Grass;;19;22;22;18;—;81
|Joliet;;3;14;11;6;—;34
LODGE GRASS: Damon Gros Ventre 44; Ty Moccasin 12; DC Stewart 11; Myron Little Light 8; James Brown 4; Lance Little Nest 2; Gabriel Kelly 0.
JOLIET: Brice Williams 10; Seth Bailey 10; Paxton McQuillen 4; Brody Gebhardt 4; Corey Dworshak 3; Tucker Lind 3.
Florence-Carlton 46, Deer Lodge 29
|Deer Lodge;;12;3;10;4;—;29
|Florence-Carlton;;12;9;13;12;—;46
FLORENCE-CARLTON: Blake Shoupe 13; Beau Neal 11; Levi Posey 9; Patrick Duchien 4; Ethan Alexander 4; Aiden Wayne 3; Jace Pederson 2.
St. Ignatius 45, Bigfork 42
|Bigfork;;8;8;14;12;—;42
|St. Ignatius;;9;12;12;12;—;45
BIGFORK: Bryce Gilliard 11; Wyatt Johnson 9; Isak Epperly 8; Levi Taylor 6; Brown Brown 4; Colin Wade 2; Cole Knopik 2.
ST. IGNATIUS: Cederick McDonald 16; Zoran LaFrombois 11; Kellen McClure 9; Ross McPherson 4; Justin Brown 3; Jadence Peone 2; Mike Wheeler 0.
Huntley Project 49, Red Lodge 42
|Huntley Project;;11;11;14;13;—;49
|Red Lodge;;9;14;7;12;—;42
HUNTLEY PROJECT: Parker Cook 14; David Wohfell 11; Connor Cook 11; Cade Sorlie 6; Jake Cook 4; Mason Jessen 3.
RED LODGE: Owen Reynolds 15; Skyler Quenzer 7; Jacob Stewart 6; Walker Boos 5; Tyler 4; Thomas 4; Brandon 1.
Three Forks 77, Twin Bridges 46
|Three Forks;;19;28;10;20;—;77
|Twin Bridges;;8;11;15;12;—;46
Class C
Terry 58, Plevna 23
|Terry;;16;20;20;2;—;58
|Plevna;;5;5;4;9;—;23
TERRY: Rodrigo Takano 15; Victor Delgado 15; Casper Sackman 12; Francesco Comuzzi 4; Tomasso Pangrazzi 3; Luke Holden 2; Logan Murr 2.
Bridger 73, Absarokee 17
|Absarokee;;4;2;2;9;—;17
|Bridger;;30;23;10;10;—;73
ABSAROKEE: Jackson Heimer 7; Trevor 4; Justin Heimer 2; Colt Hoiness 2; Tristan Phillips 2.
BRIDGER: Quin Gillespie 30; Baylor Pospisil 14; Chance Goltz 9; Rod Zentner 8; Jace Weimer 4; Gage Goltz 4; Jake Buessing 4.
Ennis 65, Gardiner 36
|Gardiner;;8;9;16;3;—;36
|Ennis;;23;13;16;13;—;65
GARDINER: John McDonald 13; Landon Guengerich 9; Tyler Stermitz 5; Preston Roberts 5; Zeb Huelva 4.
ENNIS: Clintin Buyan 22; Brand Ostler 18; Noah Wilson 6; Jaxson Kloote 5; Bo Kelley 4; Andrew Beardsley 4; Jeremya Mauch 4; Anthony Luna 2.
Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Sheridan 16
|Sheridan;;6;9;1;0;—;16
|Harrison-Willow Creek;;20;17;18;7;—;62
Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44
|Fort Benton;;10;9;12;13;—;44
|Big Sandy;;11;6;11;20;—;48
FORT BENTON: Cody Evans 15; Andrew Ballantyne 8; Landis Arganbright 6; Jacob Giles 5; Tim Lane 4; Jackson Schmele 4; Jon Strongbear 2.
BIG SANDY: Lane Demontiney 17; Brayden Cline 16; Wylee Snapp 10; Kody Strutz 5.
GIRLS
Class AA
Missoula Sentinel 50, Great Falls 35
|Great Falls;;6;5;4;20;—;35
|Missoula Sentinel;;16;13;10;11;—;50
Class A
Dillon 51, Corvallis 25
|Corvallis;;2;9;7;7;—;25
|Dillon;;15;14;10;12;—;51
CORVALLIS: Madeline Gilder 12; O. Lewis 4; E. Jessop 3; Tahnee Lewis 2; E. Schairer 2; Tylin Sorenson 2.
DILLON: Ainsley Shipman 18; Lauryn Petersen 17; Sydney Petersen 4; Evey Hansen 4; Jordyn Walker 4; Halle Fitzgerald 2; Abby Brevig 2.
Hamilton 55, Stevensville 21
|Hamilton;;12;17;16;10;—;55
|Stevensville;;5;7;5;4;—;21
Class B
Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 45
|St. Ignatius;;10;15;0;20;—;45
|Bigfork;;17;16;18;20;—;71
ST. IGNATIUS: Kason Page 16; Kooper Page 13; Madyson Currie 12; Izzy Evans 2; Olivia Adams 2.
BIGFORK: Emma Berreth 20; Braeden Gunlock 13; Madison Chappuis 11; Callie Gembala 10; Scout Nadeau 7; Ava Davey 4; Hannah Ayers 3; Callie Martinez 3.
Lodge Grass 57, Joliet 55
|Joliet;;13;14;17;11;—;55
|Lodge Grass;;17;13;8;19;—;57
LODGE GRASS: Jordan Jefferson 23; Trevonna Reed 11; Jayme Reed 10; Jazmine Half 6; Tailee Bird 5; Shekinah Falls Down 2.
Twin Bridges 40, Three Forks 30
|Three Forks;;17;2;3;8;—;30
|Twin Bridges;;9;7;15;9;—;40
Red Lodge 79, Huntley Project 61
|Huntley Project;;7;13;17;24;—;61
|Red Lodge;;21;15;23;20;—;79
HUNTLEY PROJECT: Paige Lofing 31; Madison Akins 14; Hadley Kautz 7; Teagan LaRoche 4; Macy Rose 3.
RED LODGE: Brayli Reimer 18; Isabelle Sager 18; Ellis Mastel 14; Alice Fouts 13; Brookelyn Allen 6; Angelina Jean 4; Abigail DeRennaux 3; Krista Hartman 2; Bailey Binando 1.
Thompson Falls 60, Libby 22
|Libby;;3;5;5;9;—;22
|Thompson Falls;;19;25;6;10;—;60
THOMPSON FALLS: Maliyah LeCoure 10; Avery Burgess 10; Ellie Baxter 9; Caity Alexander 6.
Colstrip 83, St. Labre 7
|Colstrip;;33;36;9;5;—;83
|St. Labre;;2;2;0;3;—;7
COLSTRIP: Dani Jordan 17; Malea Egan 14; Canzas HisBadHorse 14; Baily Egan 10; Gracie Bradley 9; Maddie Big Back 8; Ashtynn Egan 4; Rylee Deming 4; Roslyn Anderson 3; Deanna Limberhand 0.
ST. LABRE: Elise Flatmouth 2; Myleigh Bigback 2; Shelrae Limpy 2; Kollie Lefthand 0; Nora Walks 0; Ivy Walksalong 0; Armoni Lei 0; Kaylannah Strangeowl 0; Savannah Ryan 0.
Class C
Fort Benton 61, Big Sandy 33
|Big Sandy;;2;6;13;12;—;33
|Fort Benton;;15;20;14;12;—;61
BIG SANDY: Lainey Terry 14; Eva Yeadon 10; Jaihven Baumann 5; Angie Sant 2; Eva Wagoner 2.
FORT BENTON: Emerson Giese 22; Ashlee Wang 13; Casha Corder 10; Hailee Wang 7; Addison Reichelt 4; Samantha Vielleux 3; Kylynn Nack 2.
Sheridan 65, Harrison-Willow Creek 41
|Sheridan;;14;18;22;11;—;65
|Harrison-Willow Creek;;4;9;13;15;—;41
Noxon 46, Troy 44
|Troy;;0;0;0;0;—;44
|Noxon;;0;0;0;0;—;46
NOXON: Emily Brown 16; Vanessa Horner 12; Jaedyn Murray 8; Seanna Richter 6.
Ennis 54, Gardiner 49
|Gardiner;;11;11;9;18;—;49
|Ennis;;9;14;14;17;—;54
GARDINER: Ellie Reinertson 15; Leah Veress 12; Sophia Darr 8; Maggie Darr 4; Megan Otis 2; Zoey Willner 2.
ENNIS: Marlyssa Ledgerwood 16; Shelbey Klein 14; Rylee Klasna 9; Shae Lovett 7; Jaylyn Jenkins 2; Mikendra Ledgerwood 2; Megan Knack 2; Payton Mallett 2.
Absarokee 49, Bridger 33
|Absarokee;;16;8;15;10;—;49
|Bridger;;12;11;0;10;—;33
ABSAROKEE: Tandy Planichek 21; Adree Langley 11; Avery Gates 9; Ireland Robbins 6; Julianne Feddes 2.
BRIDGER: Cassidy Schwend 7; Mya Goltz 6; Kenzie Griffin 4; Kassie Sweet 4; Nikki Roberts 4; Jessica Althoff 2; Dylann Pospisil 2; Seannah Schwend 2; Destiney Anguiano 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.