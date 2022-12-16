Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

BOYS

Class A

Frenchtown 67, Hardin 39

Hardin;;4;17;6;12;—;39
Frenchtown;;23;19;14;11;—;67

HARDIN: Antonio Espinoza 12; Uriah Pisano 8; Kingston Hugs 8; Houston Little 4; James Jefferson 4; Mikey Hill 2; Randall Real 1.

FRENCHTOWN: Connor Michaud 24; Sully Belcourt 11; Eli Quinn 10; Carter Anciaux 9; Kellen Klimpel 6; Carter White 2; Kaden Sanders 2; Dugan Yonce 2; Joshua Lucier 1.

GIRLS

Class A

Hardin 59, Frenchtown 35

Hardin;;18;15;8;18;—;59
Frenchtown;;16;12;7;0;—;35

HARDIN: Dierra Takes Enemy 12; Katerena Morrison 11; Aiyanna Big Man 10; Carlei Plainfeather 8; Dallyn Lopez 7; Diamond Amyotte 4; Betty Limberhand 4; Alexis Morrison 3.

FRENCHTOWN: Madison Kaufman 15; Mason Quinn 13; Alexis Godin 7.

Class C

Fort Benton 55, Turner 29

Fort Benton;;18;13;12;12;—;55
Turner;;11;3;9;6;—;29

FORT BENTON: Casha Corder 21; Emmerson Giese 16; Kaydyn LeFurgey 6; Kylynn Nack 4; Sarah Clark 4; Hailee Wang 2; Angeline Riener 2.

TURNER: Bridget Reed 9; Dakota Krass 9; Meridian Snider 7; Natalie Richman 2; Ali Doyle 2.

Chinook 60, Big Sandy 28

Chinook;;12;19;15;14;—;60
Big Sandy;;9;2;7;10;—;28

CHINOOK: Hallie Neibauer 20; Hannah Schoen 12; Bree Swanson 11; Alexus Seymour 11; Addison Olsen 2; Jenna Liddle 2; Gracie Skoyen 2.

Harrison-Willow Creek 67, Lima 29

Harrison-Willow Creek;;14;22;16;15;—;67
Lima;;12;6;5;6;—;29

Tags

Load comments