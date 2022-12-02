Editor's note: State tournament boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

BOYS

CLASS C

Roberts 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 44

Reed Point-Rapelje;;8;14;11;11;—;44
Roberts;;9;15;12;25;—;61

Wibaux 75, Absarokee 46

Wibaux;;20;17;19;19;—;75
Absarokee;;10;5;10;21;—;46

Park City 61, Frazer 17

Park City;;22;16;16;7;—;61
Frazer;;0;7;8;2;—;17

GIRLS

Class B

Malta JV 48, Lustre Christian 45

Malta JV;;10;16;10;12;—;48
Lustre Christian;;7;11;11;16;—;45

MALTA JV: Neva Jacobson 14; Kendall Clausen 8; Kelbie Nelson 8; Addison Ulrich 7; Grace Homey 4; Caitlyn Wilson 3; Elly Anderson 2; Emilie Stewart 2.

LUSTRE CHRISTIAN: Alexa Reddig 18; Grace Brown 13; Aubri Holzrichter 12; Hope Marottek 2.

CLASS C

Circle 54, Custer-Hysham 18

Circle;;13;20;13;8;—;54
Custer-Hysham;;2;10;4;2;—;18

CIRCLE: Alexis Moline 21; Tina Hogan 21; Grace Gackle 6; Madeline Moline 5; Laura Guldborg 1.

Roberts 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 34

Reed Point-Rapelje;;2;10;16;6;—;34
Roberts;;18;4;15;11;—;48

REED POINT-RAPELJE: Loli Jarrett 8; Kamille Herzog 8; Lily Herzog 7; Violet Herzog 5; Rylie Tinsley 4; Carlie Hertweck 2.

Frazer 40, Park City 33

Park City;;10;6;10;7;—;33
Frazer;;7;8;10;15;—;40

PARK CITY: Leigha Grabowska 12; Tessa McNeil 5; Madison Felchle 4; Whitney Frye 4; Abby Adams 3; Addie Baker 2; Kendalyn Streck 2; Jordan Stepper 1.

Wibaux 44, Absarokee 21

Wibaux;;13;16;4;11;—;44
Absarokee;;4;5;5;7;—;21

Tags

Load comments