Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
BOYS
Class A
Frenchtown 64, Corvallis 31
|Corvallis;;9;6;6;10;—;31
|Frenchtown;;24;29;8;3;—;64
CORVALLIS: Derek Criddle 8; Aaron Powell 7; Aydan Mayn 6; Leif Jessop 4; Dillen Potter 2; Ryan Hutchison 2; Bennett Buelman 2.
FRENCHTOWN: Eli Quinn 22; Connor Michaud 20; Carter Anciaux 9; Kellen Klimpel 5; Sully Belcourt 5; Leighton Cyr 2; Carter White 1.
Class C
Frazer 76, Brockton 45
|Frazer;;18;20;21;17;—;76
|Brockton;;12;16;6;11;—;45
BROCKTON: QuinnDale Pretty Paint 17; Quincy Belgarde 12; Kameron Rattling Thunder 11; Kahlil Beauchman 11; Josh Firemoon 11; Quannah First that Walks 7; Aden DeMarrias 4; Ronnie Black Dog 3.
Centerville 62, Highwood 49
|Centerville;;10;11;23;18;—;62
|Highwood;;12;15;13;9;—;49
GIRLS
Class A
Libby 50, Troy 17
|Libby;;0;0;0;0;—;50
|Troy;;0;0;0;0;—;17
Frenchtown 60, Corvallis 37
|Frenchtown;;19;20;8;13;—;60
|Corvallis;;4;13;5;15;—;37
Class C
Centerville 44, Highwood 39
|Centerville;;10;18;11;5;—;44
|Highwood;;10;6;9;14;—;39
