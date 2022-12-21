Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

BOYS

Class A

Frenchtown 64, Corvallis 31

Corvallis;;9;6;6;10;—;31
Frenchtown;;24;29;8;3;—;64

CORVALLIS: Derek Criddle 8; Aaron Powell 7; Aydan Mayn 6; Leif Jessop 4; Dillen Potter 2; Ryan Hutchison 2; Bennett Buelman 2.

FRENCHTOWN: Eli Quinn 22; Connor Michaud 20; Carter Anciaux 9; Kellen Klimpel 5; Sully Belcourt 5; Leighton Cyr 2; Carter White 1.

Class C

Frazer 76, Brockton 45

Frazer;;18;20;21;17;—;76
Brockton;;12;16;6;11;—;45

BROCKTON: QuinnDale Pretty Paint 17; Quincy Belgarde 12; Kameron Rattling Thunder 11; Kahlil Beauchman 11; Josh Firemoon 11; Quannah First that Walks 7; Aden DeMarrias 4; Ronnie Black Dog 3.

Centerville 62, Highwood 49

Centerville;;10;11;23;18;—;62
Highwood;;12;15;13;9;—;49

 

GIRLS

Class A

Libby 50, Troy 17

Libby;;0;0;0;0;—;50
Troy;;0;0;0;0;—;17

Frenchtown 60, Corvallis 37

Frenchtown;;19;20;8;13;—;60
Corvallis;;4;13;5;15;—;37

 

Class C

Centerville 44, Highwood 39

Centerville;;10;18;11;5;—;44
Highwood;;10;6;9;14;—;39

 

 

