Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
BOYS
Class A
Frenchtown 68, East Helena 43
|East Helena;;7;13;6;17;—;43
|Frenchtown;;10;21;19;18;—;68
EAST HELENA: Kaeden Sager 19; Curtis Corzine 6; Tucker Petty 5; Jack Taylor 4; Kobe Mergenthaler 4; S Olson 3; Wyatt Carrell 2.
FRENCHTOWN: Eli Quinn 24; Connor Michaud 16; Kellen Klimpel 11; Sully Belcourt 10; Carter Anciaux 4; Joshua Lucier 3.
Class C
Bridger 56, Roberts 45
|Roberts;;7;10;12;16;—;45
|Bridger;;12;15;16;13;—;56
ROBERTS: Joe Allen 18; Thommy Howard 8; Nate Weber 8; Colt Holdbrook 3; Kyle Young 2; Tony Allen 2; Owen Wallila 1.
BRIDGER: Gage Goltz 22; Jake Buessing 16; Wesley Klaassen 7; Cade Stringari 4; Justin Dravetsky 3; Ryley Kallevig 2; Hunter Androlia 2.
GIRLS
Class A
Frenchtown 64, East Helena 51
|Frenchtown;;17;20;15;12;—;64
|East Helena;;12;13;12;14;—;51
FRENCHTOWN: Mason Quinn 17; Carah Evans 13; Madison Kaufman 13; Sadie Smith 10; Alexis Godin 5; Haylee Kaufman 3; Heather Haskins 2; Alaina Shannon 1.
EAST HELENA: Dymon Root 18; Montana Pierson 11; Brooke Harris 6; Natell Goodman 5; Belle Surginer 3; Ella Pickett 2; Janelle Taylor 2; Teagan Wigen 2; Rori Schoenfeld 2.
Class C
Roberts 57, Bridger 19
|Roberts;;19;21;15;2;—;57
|Bridger;;0;5;3;11;—;19
ROBERTS: Taylee Chirrick 26; Hailey Croft 20; TJ Chirrick 7; Abigail Swansborough 2; Bentley Bertolino 2; Jozelyn Payovich 0.
BRIDGER: Cassidy Schwend 5; Dylann Pospisil 4; Jessica Althoff 3; MacKenzie Griffin 2; Mya Goltz 2; Nikki Roberts 2; Sidney Frank 1.
