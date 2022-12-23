Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
BOYS
Class C
Charlo 61, Hot Springs 39
|Charlo;;16;22;17;6;—;61
|Hot Springs;;10;6;11;12;—;39
GIRLS
Class C
Charlo 44, Hot Springs 36
|Charlo;;10;10;11;13;—;44
|Hot Springs;;17;5;4;10;—;36
