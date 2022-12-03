Editor's note: State tournament boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

BOYS

Class A

Miles City 80, St. Labre 63

Miles City;;24;20;19;17;—;80
St. Labre;;18;26;9;10;—;63

MILES CITY: Ryder Lee 24; Logan Muri 20; Ed Brooks 15; Jake Larson 9; Dylan Gundlach 7; Gentry Holmen 4; Maki McArthur 1.

Class C

Terry 75, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 33

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;;12;7;11;3;—;33
Terry;;17;21;16;21;—;75

TERRY: Leonardo Mogni 19; Landen Schilling 15; Giacomo De Pietro 12; Liam Jackson 11; Ethan Boyer 5; Logan Murr 5; Cy Eaton 4; Luke Holden 3; Juan Pinacho 1.

Arlee 64, Valley Christian 37

Valley Christian;;12;3;12;10;—;37
Arlee;;19;13;24;8;—;64

Wibaux 60, Roberts 59

Roberts;;4;24;15;16;—;59
Wibaux;;17;8;18;17;—;60

Drummond 78, Alberton 27

Alberton;;4;5;12;6;—;27
Drummond;;24;25;13;16;—;78

DRUMMOND: Brody Rasor 12; Colt Parsons 12; Chance Dunkerson 12; Mike James 11; Scott Parke 9; Trey Phillips 8; Ben Bradshaw 6; Dalton Suthers 6; Kadin Graveley 2.

Plains 69, Superior 47

Superior;;12;12;10;13;—;47
Plains;;23;12;17;17;—;69

GIRLS

Class C

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Terry 20

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;;29;12;15;5;—;61
Terry;;5;2;8;5;—;20

SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE: Paige Wasson 18; Teagan Erickson 17; Mattey McColly 10; Shelbi LaBrie 5; Kendall Scheffelmear 4; Josie Brown 3; Ava Hanley 2; Jessa Erickson 2.

TERRY: Carmen Lacquement 10; Hatty Eaton 4; Olivia Chaska 3; Meredith Sackman 3.

Circle 60, Plevna 25

Circle;;11;20;25;4;—;60
Plevna;;2;10;5;8;—;25

CIRCLE: Alexis Moline 29; Madeline Moline 12; Grace Gackle 8; Laura Guldborg 7; Kirsten Wagner 4.

Wibaux 47, Roberts 40

Roberts;;5;13;14;8;—;40
Wibaux;;11;9;15;12;—;47

Darby 35, St. Regis 33

St. Regis;;3;10;12;8;—;33
Darby;;4;8;10;13;—;35

West Yellowstone 75, Lima 10

West Yellowstone;;21;22;25;7;—;75
Lima;;2;2;5;1;—;10

WEST YELLOWSTONE: Ari Spence 23; Grace Dawkins 22; Trista Finney 12.

Plentywood 36, Culbertson 33

Culbertson;;5;11;5;12;—;33
Plentywood;;8;12;3;13;—;36

