Editor's note: State tournament boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
BOYS
Class A
Miles City 80, St. Labre 63
|Miles City;;24;20;19;17;—;80
|St. Labre;;18;26;9;10;—;63
MILES CITY: Ryder Lee 24; Logan Muri 20; Ed Brooks 15; Jake Larson 9; Dylan Gundlach 7; Gentry Holmen 4; Maki McArthur 1.
Class C
Terry 75, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 33
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;;12;7;11;3;—;33
|Terry;;17;21;16;21;—;75
TERRY: Leonardo Mogni 19; Landen Schilling 15; Giacomo De Pietro 12; Liam Jackson 11; Ethan Boyer 5; Logan Murr 5; Cy Eaton 4; Luke Holden 3; Juan Pinacho 1.
Arlee 64, Valley Christian 37
|Valley Christian;;12;3;12;10;—;37
|Arlee;;19;13;24;8;—;64
Wibaux 60, Roberts 59
|Roberts;;4;24;15;16;—;59
|Wibaux;;17;8;18;17;—;60
Drummond 78, Alberton 27
|Alberton;;4;5;12;6;—;27
|Drummond;;24;25;13;16;—;78
DRUMMOND: Brody Rasor 12; Colt Parsons 12; Chance Dunkerson 12; Mike James 11; Scott Parke 9; Trey Phillips 8; Ben Bradshaw 6; Dalton Suthers 6; Kadin Graveley 2.
Plains 69, Superior 47
|Superior;;12;12;10;13;—;47
|Plains;;23;12;17;17;—;69
GIRLS
Class C
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Terry 20
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;;29;12;15;5;—;61
|Terry;;5;2;8;5;—;20
SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE: Paige Wasson 18; Teagan Erickson 17; Mattey McColly 10; Shelbi LaBrie 5; Kendall Scheffelmear 4; Josie Brown 3; Ava Hanley 2; Jessa Erickson 2.
TERRY: Carmen Lacquement 10; Hatty Eaton 4; Olivia Chaska 3; Meredith Sackman 3.
Circle 60, Plevna 25
|Circle;;11;20;25;4;—;60
|Plevna;;2;10;5;8;—;25
CIRCLE: Alexis Moline 29; Madeline Moline 12; Grace Gackle 8; Laura Guldborg 7; Kirsten Wagner 4.
Wibaux 47, Roberts 40
|Roberts;;5;13;14;8;—;40
|Wibaux;;11;9;15;12;—;47
Darby 35, St. Regis 33
|St. Regis;;3;10;12;8;—;33
|Darby;;4;8;10;13;—;35
West Yellowstone 75, Lima 10
|West Yellowstone;;21;22;25;7;—;75
|Lima;;2;2;5;1;—;10
WEST YELLOWSTONE: Ari Spence 23; Grace Dawkins 22; Trista Finney 12.
Plentywood 36, Culbertson 33
|Culbertson;;5;11;5;12;—;33
|Plentywood;;8;12;3;13;—;36
