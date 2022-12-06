Editor's note: State tournament boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

GIRLS

Class C

Manhattan Christian 50, Three Forks 28

Three Forks;;5;5;8;10;—;28
Manhattan Christian;;8;20;10;12;—;50

THREE FORKS: Tanya Hauser 18; Brielle Davis 3; Bella Jones 2; Eva Parker 2; Kylie Rowan 2; Kylee Reichman 1.

MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN: Ava Bellach 17; Bella Triemstra 16; Sam Veltkamp 6; Miranda Wyatt 6; Grace Aamot 5.

Twin Bridges 61, Lone Peak 27

Twin Bridges;;18;18;17;8;—;61
Lone Peak;;10;9;8;0;—;27

TWIN BRIDGES: Allie Dale 19; Kyle Pancost 16; Callie Kaiser 12; Emma Konen 6; Ayla Janzen 6; Ellianna Meek 2.

