Editor's note: State tournament boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
GIRLS
Class C
Manhattan Christian 50, Three Forks 28
|Three Forks;;5;5;8;10;—;28
|Manhattan Christian;;8;20;10;12;—;50
THREE FORKS: Tanya Hauser 18; Brielle Davis 3; Bella Jones 2; Eva Parker 2; Kylie Rowan 2; Kylee Reichman 1.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN: Ava Bellach 17; Bella Triemstra 16; Sam Veltkamp 6; Miranda Wyatt 6; Grace Aamot 5.
Twin Bridges 61, Lone Peak 27
|Twin Bridges;;18;18;17;8;—;61
|Lone Peak;;10;9;8;0;—;27
TWIN BRIDGES: Allie Dale 19; Kyle Pancost 16; Callie Kaiser 12; Emma Konen 6; Ayla Janzen 6; Ellianna Meek 2.
