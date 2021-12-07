Boxscores will be updated as we receive them at 406mtsports.com from across the state.
BOYS
Class A
Havre 40, Malta 39
|Havre;;16;5;4;15;—;40
|Malta;;12;9;12;6;—;39
HAVRE: Xavier Butler 10; Caleb Spangler 5; Josh Currie 19; Terry Crawford 2; Caden Jenkins 2; Jevin Jenkins 2.
MALTA: Connor Tuss 20; Rex Williamson 9; Jared Eggebrecht 5; Jonathan Siewing 2.
Billings Central 75, Hardin 74
|Billings Central;;20;12;17;26;—;75
|Hardin;;18;17;10;29;—;74
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Merchant 22; McEvoy 12; Oven 8; Sanchez 7; Hadley 7; Herriford 6; Boyd 5; Ulrichs 3; Northrup 3.
HARDIN: Three Irons 17; Stops 15; T. Hugs 12; Rogers 9; Plenty 6; Wuttenee 6; Espinoza 5; Hugs 4; Fitzpatrick 2.
Browning 61, Shelby 55
|Shelby;;5;16;15;19;—;55
|Browning;;14;10;17;20;—;61
Class C
St. Regis 60, Frenchtown JV 54
|St. Regis;;13;15;20;12;—;60
|Frenchtown JV;;12;10;20;12;—;54
ST. REGIS: Tanner Day 36; John Pruitt 18; Kaleb Park 4; Adam Ball 2.
Culbertson 68, Brockton 29
|Brockton;;2;12;6;9;—;29
|Culbertson;;12;19;17;20;—;68
BROCKTON: QuinnDale Pretty Paint 14; Blair Stump 6; Wambidi Yellow Hammer 4; Kameron Rattling Thunder 3; Quannah First that Walks 2.
CULBERTSON: Colin Avance 18; Maurice Bighorn 13; Payton Perkins 10; James Kirkaldie 9; Shea Scott 6; Isaiah Bighorn 5; Dawson Bergam 2; Kobe Nickoloff 2; Carson Solem 2; Mark Kirkaldie 1.
Plentywood 46, Westby-Grenora 38
|Plentywood;;15;7;16;8;—;46
|Westby-Grenora;;2;12;11;13;—;38
PLENTYWOOD: Reese Wirtz 17; Caydon Trupe 13; Easton Tommerup 4; Cam Brusven 4; Conner Howard 2; Noah Murray 2.
WESTBY-GRENORA: Field Erik 14; Cole Gebhardt 10; Carson Solberg 5; Adam Paine 2; Spencer Rudningen 2.
(Monday)
Circle 60, Terry 56
|Circle;;13;17;18;12;—;60
|Terry;;10;20;14;12;—;56
TERRY: Rodrigo Takano 27; Victor Delgado 19; Jeremy Ekenobaye 6; Enrico Scuppa 2; Francesco Comuzzi 2.
GIRLS
Class A
Hardin 55, Billings Central 51
|Billings Central;;14;13;15;9;—;51
|Hardin;;21;8;11;15;—;55
HARDIN: Kamber Good Luck 24; Aiyanna Big Man 11; Kylee Old Elk 8; Evelyn Old Coyote 8; Dierra Takes Enemy 2; Breanna Old Elk 2.
Havre 43, Malta 40
|Havre;;23;4;6;10;—;43
|Malta;;10;12;9;9;—;40
HAVRE: Yelena Miller 16; Avery Carlson 11; Sadie Filius 6; Jade Wendland 5; Lizzy Haney 4; Lacy Preeshl 1.
MALTA: Kylee Nelson 10; Addy Anderson 10; Allison Kunze 10; Maddie Williamson 5; Justine Lamb 3; Brylee French 2.
Browning 66, Shelby 38
|Shelby;;4;14;3;17;—;38
|Browning;;16;19;14;17;—;66
BROWNING: Mecca Bullchild 25; Amari CalfRobe 9; Kalcie Connelly 8; Jerel WhiteGrass 7; Kinsley Bird 4; Brailey Racine 4; Natalee St.Goddard 3; Susan Connelly 2; Brooke Blue 2; Tashlynn LazyBoy 2.
Class C
Plentywood 68, Westby-Grenora 29
|Plentywood;;25;13;20;10;—;68
|Westby-Grenora;;4;8;11;6;—;29
PLENTYWOOD: Emma Brensdal 16; Mallory Tommerup 16; Annie Kaul 9; Paityn Curtiss 8; Liv Wangerin 8; Audrey Sampsen 6; Ashtyn Curtiss 5.
WESTBY-GRENORA: Elizabeth Field 15; Emma Smart 6; Kiarra Brunelle 4; Erika Christian 2; Sayler Stewart 2.
St. Regis 41, Frenchtown JV 29
|Frenchtown JV;;8;4;10;7;—;29
|St. Regis;;12;5;16;8;—;41
(Monday)
Circle 53, Terry 12
|Circle;;12;12;21;8;—;53
|Terry;;1;3;5;3;—;12
