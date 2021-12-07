Boxscores will be updated as we receive them at 406mtsports.com from across the state.

BOYS  

Class A

Havre 40, Malta 39

Havre;;16;5;4;15;—;40
Malta;;12;9;12;6;—;39

HAVRE: Xavier Butler 10; Caleb Spangler 5; Josh Currie 19; Terry Crawford 2; Caden Jenkins 2; Jevin Jenkins 2.

MALTA: Connor Tuss 20; Rex Williamson 9; Jared Eggebrecht 5; Jonathan Siewing 2.

Billings Central 75, Hardin 74

Billings Central;;20;12;17;26;—;75
Hardin;;18;17;10;29;—;74

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Merchant 22; McEvoy 12; Oven 8; Sanchez 7; Hadley 7; Herriford 6; Boyd 5; Ulrichs 3; Northrup 3.

HARDIN: Three Irons 17; Stops 15; T. Hugs 12; Rogers 9; Plenty 6; Wuttenee 6; Espinoza 5; Hugs 4; Fitzpatrick 2.

Browning 61, Shelby 55

Shelby;;5;16;15;19;—;55
Browning;;14;10;17;20;—;61

Class C

St. Regis 60, Frenchtown JV 54

St. Regis;;13;15;20;12;—;60
Frenchtown JV;;12;10;20;12;—;54

ST. REGIS: Tanner Day 36; John Pruitt 18; Kaleb Park 4; Adam Ball 2.

Culbertson 68, Brockton 29

Brockton;;2;12;6;9;—;29
Culbertson;;12;19;17;20;—;68

BROCKTON: QuinnDale Pretty Paint 14; Blair Stump 6; Wambidi Yellow Hammer 4; Kameron Rattling Thunder 3; Quannah First that Walks 2.

CULBERTSON: Colin Avance 18; Maurice Bighorn 13; Payton Perkins 10; James Kirkaldie 9; Shea Scott 6; Isaiah Bighorn 5; Dawson Bergam 2; Kobe Nickoloff 2; Carson Solem 2; Mark Kirkaldie 1.

Plentywood 46, Westby-Grenora 38

Plentywood;;15;7;16;8;—;46
Westby-Grenora;;2;12;11;13;—;38

PLENTYWOOD: Reese Wirtz 17; Caydon Trupe 13; Easton Tommerup 4; Cam Brusven 4; Conner Howard 2; Noah Murray 2.

WESTBY-GRENORA: Field Erik 14; Cole Gebhardt 10; Carson Solberg 5; Adam Paine 2; Spencer Rudningen 2.

(Monday)

Circle 60, Terry 56

Circle;;13;17;18;12;—;60
Terry;;10;20;14;12;—;56

TERRY: Rodrigo Takano 27; Victor Delgado 19; Jeremy Ekenobaye 6; Enrico Scuppa 2; Francesco Comuzzi 2.

GIRLS

Class A

Hardin 55, Billings Central 51

Billings Central;;14;13;15;9;—;51
Hardin;;21;8;11;15;—;55

HARDIN: Kamber Good Luck 24; Aiyanna Big Man 11; Kylee Old Elk 8; Evelyn Old Coyote 8; Dierra Takes Enemy 2; Breanna Old Elk 2.

Havre 43, Malta 40

Havre;;23;4;6;10;—;43
Malta;;10;12;9;9;—;40

HAVRE: Yelena Miller 16; Avery Carlson 11; Sadie Filius 6; Jade Wendland 5; Lizzy Haney 4; Lacy Preeshl 1.

MALTA: Kylee Nelson 10; Addy Anderson 10; Allison Kunze 10; Maddie Williamson 5; Justine Lamb 3; Brylee French 2.

Browning 66, Shelby 38

Shelby;;4;14;3;17;—;38
Browning;;16;19;14;17;—;66

BROWNING: Mecca Bullchild 25; Amari CalfRobe 9; Kalcie Connelly 8; Jerel WhiteGrass 7; Kinsley Bird 4; Brailey Racine 4; Natalee St.Goddard 3; Susan Connelly 2; Brooke Blue 2; Tashlynn LazyBoy 2.

Class C

Plentywood 68, Westby-Grenora 29

Plentywood;;25;13;20;10;—;68
Westby-Grenora;;4;8;11;6;—;29

PLENTYWOOD: Emma Brensdal 16; Mallory Tommerup 16; Annie Kaul 9; Paityn Curtiss 8; Liv Wangerin 8; Audrey Sampsen 6; Ashtyn Curtiss 5.

WESTBY-GRENORA: Elizabeth Field 15; Emma Smart 6; Kiarra Brunelle 4; Erika Christian 2; Sayler Stewart 2.

St. Regis 41, Frenchtown JV 29

Frenchtown JV;;8;4;10;7;—;29
St. Regis;;12;5;16;8;—;41

(Monday)

Circle 53, Terry 12

Circle;;12;12;21;8;—;53
Terry;;1;3;5;3;—;12

