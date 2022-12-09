Editor's note: State tournament boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
BOYS
Class A
Bigfork 49, Stevensville 13
|Bigfork;;22;13;12;2;—;49
|Stevensville;;0;3;2;8;—;13
BIGFORK: Eli Thorness 13; Bryce Gilliard 8; Jack Jensen 7; Nick Walker 7; Wyatt Johnson 6; Isak Epperly 4; Landon Byerman 4.
STEVENSVILLE: Kellen Beller 6; Brogan Gard 4; TJ Brown 2; Ted Tackes 1.
Livingston 75, Whitefish 73 (2OT)
|Whitefish;;13;21;17;8;8;6;—;73
|Livingston;;16;18;12;13;8;8;—;75
WHITEFISH: Mason Genouse 29; Jade Sears 23; Mason Kelch 11; Josh Downic 6; Ryde Barinowski 3; CJ Thero 2.
LIVINGSTON: Calvin Caplis 21; Ryan Brown 15; William Saile 13; Houston Dunn 10; Kimball Smith 5; Ryan Bauer 2.
Class B
Joliet 50, Forsyth 31
|Joliet;;14;7;12;17;—;50
|Forsyth;;11;6;9;5;—;31
JOLIET: Seth Bailey 20; Bryce Williams 13; Brody Gebhardt 9; Paxton McQuillan 4; Jake Cook 2; Tucker Lind 1; Rafe Brastrup 1.
Columbus 60, Jefferson 55
|Columbus;;14;13;13;20;—;60
|Jefferson;;9;15;14;17;—;55
COLUMBUS: Mason Meier 18; Michael Curl 15; Hayden Stefferson 12; Mike Courts 6; Ethan Johnson 3; Mason Adams 2; Landon Olson 1.
JEFFERSON: Zach Zody 17; Michael Emter 9; Dylan Root 6; Hunter Stevens 5; Tylee McGady 4; Dalton Noble 2; Kael Hesford 2.
Missoula Loyola 59, Malta 44
|Malta;;10;16;14;4;—;44
|Missoula Loyola;;19;13;11;16;—;59
Cut Bank 60, St. Ignatius 50
|Cut Bank;;11;24;12;13;—;60
|St. Ignatius;;5;17;10;18;—;50
Class C
Terry 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 26
|Reed Point-Rapelje;;3;5;10;8;—;26
|Terry;;15;13;12;9;—;49
TERRY: Leonardo Mogni 18; Luke Holden 11; Giacomo De Pietro 7; Liam Jackson 5; Landen Schilling 4; Cy Eaton 2; Logan Murr 2.
Hobson-Moore 49, Twin Bridges 30
|Hobson-Moore;;10;14;12;13;—;49
|Twin Bridges;;8;9;6;7;—;30
GIRLS
Class A
Bigfork 58, Stevensville 12
|Bigfork;;0;0;0;0;—;58
|Stevensville;;0;7;5;0;—;12
BIGFORK: Braedon Gunlock 15; Paeton Gunlock 12; Scout Nadeau 9; Madison Chappius 6; Keni Wade 3; Callie Gembala 2.
STEVENSVILLE: Shilo Lampi 4; Cambree Praast 3; Addi Drye 2; Claire Hutchison 2; Sophia Hutchison 1.
Columbia Falls 61, Corvallis 24
|Corvallis;;3;13;0;8;—;24
|Columbia Falls;;20;18;15;8;—;61
CORVALLIS: A. Loren 12; T. Sorenson 5; M. Jessop 3; Tahnee Lewis 2; F. Wyche 2.
COLUMBIA FALLS: Hope McAtee 25; Kierra Kemppainen 11; Lexi Oberholtzer 11; Addy Bowler 5; Taryn Borgan 5; Kya West 2; Emalee Alton 2; A. Lachance 2.
Hamilton 72, Ronan 45
|Hamilton;;15;20;16;21;—;72
|Ronan;;15;15;8;7;—;45
HAMILTON: Layne Kearns 24; Taryn Searle 17; Emilee Searle 8; Ayda Griffin 6; Lovana Wetzel 6; Madalyn Nelson 4; Ashlynn Mckern 3; Alexes Brenneman 0.
RONAN: Olivia Heiner 12; Leina Ulutoa 11; Margaret Cordova 11; Arianna Zepeda 5; Oceana Arnoux 4; Lauryn Buhr 2; Kylee Kelch 1.
Class B
St. Ignatius 59, Cut Bank 52
|Cut Bank;;11;15;13;13;—;52
|St. Ignatius;;15;14;11;19;—;59
CUT BANK: Kendra Spotted Bear 24; MacKenzie Johnson 12; Madison Baker 6; Aliyah Cruz 6; Makenna Burke 4.
ST. IGNATIUS: Cora Matt 17; Izzy Evans 17; Kooper Page 9; Gabby Smith 7; Kason Page 5; Elannah Flat Lip 4.
Malta 62, Missoula Loyola 26
|Missoula Loyola;;7;2;11;6;—;26
|Malta;;24;22;13;3;—;62
Class C
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 36, Absarokee 31
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine;;13;8;12;3;—;36
|Absarokee;;11;4;5;11;—;31
DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD-GERALDINE: BriElla Becker 15; Reese Von 6; Shaylee Berg 5; Kara Reed 4; Scotti Smith 2; McKenzi Milburn 2; Kaitaia Vincent 1.
ABSAROKEE: Avery Gates 8; Julianna Feddes 8; Tandy Planichek 7; Keagan Sandlin 3; Cheyenne Turner 3; Mary Arthun 2.
Twin Bridges 51, Highwood 39
|Highwood;;10;18;4;7;—;39
|Twin Bridges;;4;19;13;15;—;51
TWIN BRIDGES: Allie Dale 15; Kyle Pancost 14; Ayla Janzen 9; Callie Kaiser 8; Emma Konen 5.
