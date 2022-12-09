Editor's note: State tournament boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

BOYS

Class A

Bigfork 49, Stevensville 13

Bigfork;;22;13;12;2;—;49
Stevensville;;0;3;2;8;—;13

BIGFORK: Eli Thorness 13; Bryce Gilliard 8; Jack Jensen 7; Nick Walker 7; Wyatt Johnson 6; Isak Epperly 4; Landon Byerman 4.

STEVENSVILLE: Kellen Beller 6; Brogan Gard 4; TJ Brown 2; Ted Tackes 1.

Livingston 75, Whitefish 73 (2OT)

Whitefish;;13;21;17;8;8;6;—;73
Livingston;;16;18;12;13;8;8;—;75

WHITEFISH: Mason Genouse 29; Jade Sears 23; Mason Kelch 11; Josh Downic 6; Ryde Barinowski 3; CJ Thero 2.

LIVINGSTON: Calvin Caplis 21; Ryan Brown 15; William Saile 13; Houston Dunn 10; Kimball Smith 5; Ryan Bauer 2.

Class B

Joliet 50, Forsyth 31

Joliet;;14;7;12;17;—;50
Forsyth;;11;6;9;5;—;31

JOLIET: Seth Bailey 20; Bryce Williams 13; Brody Gebhardt 9; Paxton McQuillan 4; Jake Cook 2; Tucker Lind 1; Rafe Brastrup 1.

Columbus 60, Jefferson 55

Columbus;;14;13;13;20;—;60
Jefferson;;9;15;14;17;—;55

COLUMBUS: Mason Meier 18; Michael Curl 15; Hayden Stefferson 12; Mike Courts 6; Ethan Johnson 3; Mason Adams 2; Landon Olson 1.

JEFFERSON: Zach Zody 17; Michael Emter 9; Dylan Root 6; Hunter Stevens 5; Tylee McGady 4; Dalton Noble 2; Kael Hesford 2.

Missoula Loyola 59, Malta 44

Malta;;10;16;14;4;—;44
Missoula Loyola;;19;13;11;16;—;59

Cut Bank 60, St. Ignatius 50

Cut Bank;;11;24;12;13;—;60
St. Ignatius;;5;17;10;18;—;50

Class C

Terry 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 26

Reed Point-Rapelje;;3;5;10;8;—;26
Terry;;15;13;12;9;—;49

TERRY: Leonardo Mogni 18; Luke Holden 11; Giacomo De Pietro 7; Liam Jackson 5; Landen Schilling 4; Cy Eaton 2; Logan Murr 2.

Hobson-Moore 49, Twin Bridges 30

Hobson-Moore;;10;14;12;13;—;49
Twin Bridges;;8;9;6;7;—;30

GIRLS

Class A

Bigfork 58, Stevensville 12

Bigfork;;0;0;0;0;—;58
Stevensville;;0;7;5;0;—;12

BIGFORK: Braedon Gunlock 15; Paeton Gunlock 12; Scout Nadeau 9; Madison Chappius 6; Keni Wade 3; Callie Gembala 2.

STEVENSVILLE: Shilo Lampi 4; Cambree Praast 3; Addi Drye 2; Claire Hutchison 2; Sophia Hutchison 1.

Columbia Falls 61, Corvallis 24

Corvallis;;3;13;0;8;—;24
Columbia Falls;;20;18;15;8;—;61

CORVALLIS: A. Loren 12; T. Sorenson 5; M. Jessop 3; Tahnee Lewis 2; F. Wyche 2.

COLUMBIA FALLS: Hope McAtee 25; Kierra Kemppainen 11; Lexi Oberholtzer 11; Addy Bowler 5; Taryn Borgan 5; Kya West 2; Emalee Alton 2; A. Lachance 2.

Hamilton 72, Ronan 45

Hamilton;;15;20;16;21;—;72
Ronan;;15;15;8;7;—;45

HAMILTON: Layne Kearns 24; Taryn Searle 17; Emilee Searle 8; Ayda Griffin 6; Lovana Wetzel 6; Madalyn Nelson 4; Ashlynn Mckern 3; Alexes Brenneman 0.

RONAN: Olivia Heiner 12; Leina Ulutoa 11; Margaret Cordova 11; Arianna Zepeda 5; Oceana Arnoux 4; Lauryn Buhr 2; Kylee Kelch 1.

Class B

St. Ignatius 59, Cut Bank 52

Cut Bank;;11;15;13;13;—;52
St. Ignatius;;15;14;11;19;—;59

CUT BANK: Kendra Spotted Bear 24; MacKenzie Johnson 12; Madison Baker 6; Aliyah Cruz 6; Makenna Burke 4.

ST. IGNATIUS: Cora Matt 17; Izzy Evans 17; Kooper Page 9; Gabby Smith 7; Kason Page 5; Elannah Flat Lip 4.

Malta 62, Missoula Loyola 26

Missoula Loyola;;7;2;11;6;—;26
Malta;;24;22;13;3;—;62

Class C

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 36, Absarokee 31

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine;;13;8;12;3;—;36
Absarokee;;11;4;5;11;—;31

DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD-GERALDINE: BriElla Becker 15; Reese Von 6; Shaylee Berg 5; Kara Reed 4; Scotti Smith 2; McKenzi Milburn 2; Kaitaia Vincent 1.

ABSAROKEE: Avery Gates 8; Julianna Feddes 8; Tandy Planichek 7; Keagan Sandlin 3; Cheyenne Turner 3; Mary Arthun 2.

Twin Bridges 51, Highwood 39

Highwood;;10;18;4;7;—;39
Twin Bridges;;4;19;13;15;—;51

TWIN BRIDGES: Allie Dale 15; Kyle Pancost 14; Ayla Janzen 9; Callie Kaiser 8; Emma Konen 5.

Tags

Load comments