BOYS
Class A
Eastern A
Havre 62, Hardin 45
Havre;;0;0;0;0;—;62
Hardin;;0;0;0;0;—;45
HAVRE: Crawford Terry 14; Tre Gary 10; Kash Keller 10; Shane Patacsil 10; Reid Kato 7; Xavier Butler 6; Matt Huse 3; Jackson Headdress 2.
HARDIN: Antonio Espinoza 10; Kingston Hugs 7; Houston LittleLight 6; Justin Strait 5; Justin Strait 5; Tronson Monroy 4; James Jefferson 4; Daquan Lee 2; Chance ThreeIrons 2.
Class C
Western C
West Yellowstone 72, Darby 54
Darby;;13;14;16;11;—;54
West Yellowstone;;8;18;25;21;—;72
DARBY: Stevan Gabric 18; Hooper Reed 18; Cullen Duggan 8; Will Martin 8; Nolan Lenny 2.
WEST YELLOWSTONE: Ben Hales 22; Josh Everest 15; Taylor Hales 11; Noel Valencia 10; Hayden Turner 6; Logan Kingston 5; Alma Clark 3.
Lone Peak 70, Drummond 57
Lone Peak;;17;12;20;21;—;70
Drummond;;13;12;11;21;—;57
LONE PEAK: Isaac Bedway 19; Max Romney 19; Gus Hammond 13; Ebe Grabow 11; Ben Saad 5; Colter Marino 3.
DRUMMOND: Colt Parsons 21; Brody Rasor 14; Ben Bradshaw 6; Trey Phillips 6; Scott Parke 4; Mike James 2; Kadin Graveley 2; Chance Dunkerson 2.
GIRLS
Class A
Eastern A
Laurel 51, Miles City 44
Laurel;;6;17;17;11;—;51
Miles City;;5;9;10;20;—;44
LAUREL: Alyse Aby 25; Emma Timm 10; Kaitlyn Dantic 4; Sannah Windy Boy 4; Madison Erving 3; Mya Maack 3; Kaiya Graves 1.
MILES CITY: Lainey Smith 16; Jillian Kanduch 10; Rylee Smith 6; Camdyn Waterman 4; Heidi Phalen 4; Alora Baker 2; Jersey Kanduch 2.
Billings Central 66, Lewistown 37
Lewistown;;4;15;7;11;—;37
Billings Central;;10;24;19;13;—;66
LEWISTOWN: Aniya Ross 18; Kiya Foran 9; Lexy Burnham 4; Kayla Jensen 2; Sam Sciuchetti 2; Elsie Crouse 1; Jaden Martin 1.
