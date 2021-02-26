Boxscores will be updated as we receive them at 406mtsports.com from across the state.

BOYS

Eastern A divisional

Lewistown 78, Livingston 55

Lewistown;;22;16;23;17;—;78
Livingston;;11;17;15;12;—;55

LEWISTOWN: Royce Robinson 31; Bryce Graham 16; Jalen Robinson 9; Isaiah Marquart 6; Luke Clinton 6; Fischer Brown 6; Lane Melton 4.

LIVINGSTON: Payton Kokot 13; Kaden McMinn 13; Wyatt Saile 11; Ben Nelson 7; Ryan Brown 6; Drew Rogge 3; Tristen Stenseth 2; Casey Miller 1.

Western A divisional

Ronan 57, Columbia Falls 49 (OT)

Columbia Falls;;8;10;17;10;4;—;49
Ronan;;9;5;11;20;12;—;57

COLUMBIA FALLS: Alihn Anderson 17; Cade Morgan 12; Jace Hill 9; Allec Knapton 9; Mason Peters 2.

RONAN: Leonard Burke 14; Elijah Tonasket 12; Marlo Tonasket 10; Girma Detwiler 7; Zarec Couture 7; Ruben Couture 6; Payton Cates 1.

Polson 51, Frenchtown 45 (OT)

Polson;;13;12;8;8;10;—;51
Frenchtown;;17;8;10;6;4;—;45

POLSON: Colton Graham 22; Darian Williams 14; Jarrett Wilson 5; Trevor Lake 5; Xavier Fisher 3; Braunson Henriksen 2.

FRENCHTOWN: Brandon FInley 16; Carson Shepard 13; Wyatt Hayes 8; Devin Shelton 6; Jeff Jacobs 2.

Hamilton 53, Libby 35

Hamilton;;19;9;14;11;—;53
Libby;;5;6;10;14;—;35

HAMILTON: Austin Drake 13; Liam O'Connell 12; Tyler Burrows 12; Colter Kirkland 8; Tanner Hanson 5; Eli Taylor 3.

LIBBY: Caden Williams 10; Jay Beagle 6; Ryder Davis 5; TJ Andersen 5; Ryan Collins 3; Ryker McElmurry 2; Keilen Rausch 2; Cy Stevenson 2.

District 4B

Red Lodge 50, Shepherd 25

Red Lodge;;7;16;10;17;—;50
Shepherd;;9;6;8;2;—;25

RED LODGE: Trey Allen 16; Jay Jetmore 14; Burke Mastel 8; Tyler Schrowe 5; Corby Mann 4; Jacob Stewart 2; Skyler Quenzer 1.

SHEPHERD: Hayes Nydegger 7; Connor Hash 5; Colt Hando 5; Beau Coburn 3; Sam Stene 3; Jaydan MacGillivray 2.

Joliet 58, Roundup 52

Roundup;;13;14;11;14;—;52
Joliet;;12;16;15;15;—;58

ROUNDUP: Jace Lemmel 20; Kaide Griffith 11; AJ Gray 8; Kylen Wolff 8; Michael McHenry 3; Wyatt Goffena 2.

JOLIET: Paxton McQuillan 14; Seth Bailey 13; Hayden Ward 12; Wyatt Anderson 7; Cory Dworshak 5; Bryce Williams 4; Kelly Lind 3.

Northern C divisional

Heart Butte 56, Dutton-Brady 49

Heart Butte;;10;21;10;15;—;56
Dutton-Brady;;13;7;13;16;—;49

HEART BUTTE: Cameron Falcon 22; Jordan Calf Looking 16; Dillon Kipp 8; Thomas Young Running Crane 4; Marcus Rutherford 4; Joe Murray 2.

DUTTON-BRADY: Jake Feldmann 12; Kellan Doheny 10; Rylan Doheny 10; Tyce Erickson 8; Tyler Ellsworth 7; Jay Clark 2.

Roy-Winifred 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38

Roy-Winifred;;9;7;15;19;—;50
Chester-Joplin-Inverness;;6;12;6;14;—;38

ROY-WINIFRED: Justin Stulc 12; Blake Donsbach 11; Anthony DeMars 9; Brody Geer 6; Carter Pendergrass 6; Keith Kalal 2; Dylan Heble 2; Ethan Carlstrom 2.

CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS: Blake Harmon 17; Kyle Harmon 7; Nate Nelson 3; Braden Mattson 3; Bryce Kammerzell 3; Kealy Haaland 3; Pat Dahlin 2.

Southern C divisional

Wibaux 46, Broadview-Lavina 43 (OT)

Broadview-Lavina;;6;7;6;19;5;—;43
Wibaux;;8;9;12;9;8;—;46

BROADVIEW-LAVINA: Kade Erickson 24; William Sanguins 17; Connor Glennie 2.

WIBAUX: Colten Miske 22; Trey Knight 8; Kreed Eskew 7; Garrett Johnson 6; Birch Obrigewitch 4.

Plenty Coups 67, Ekalaka 52

Ekalaka;;5;10;21;16;—;52
Plenty Coups;;16;19;12;20;—;67

EKALAKA: Tucker Tooke 18; Turner Tooke 14; Jaden Pardee 8; Shayne Enos 7; Ryan Rychner 5.

PLENTY COUPS: Irvin Crow 16; Cyrus Caufield 13; Toko Stops 13; Zane Plainfeather 10; Victor Stewart 5; Sean Longroach 4; River Glen 2.

Western C divisional

Twin Bridges 46, Shields Valley 41

Shields Valley;;8;11;12;10;—;41
Twin Bridges;;16;10;14;6;—;46

SHIELDS VALLEY: Kaden Acosta 18; Aidan Jenkins 8; Cole Flatt 8; Dylan Flatt 7.

TWIN BRIDGES: Charlie Kruer 18; Matt Kaiser 13; Tate Smith 9; Connor Nye 4; Axton Anderson 2.

Philipsburg 43, St. Regis 40

St. Regis;;8;14;10;8;—;40
Philipsburg;;7;4;15;17;—;43

ST. REGIS: Caleb Ball 16; John Pruitt 10; Tanner Day 8; Andrew Sanford 6.

PHILIPSBURG: Kade Cutler 18; Preston Metesh 12; Brian Ward 8; Andrew Tallon 5.

Valley Christian 62, Alberton-Superior 41

Alberton-Superior;;10;3;12;16;—;41
Valley Christian;;11;14;14;23;—;62

ALBERTON-SUPERIOR: Carson Callison 17; Bryan Mask 9; Danner Haskins 7; Aaron Waddle 7; Orion Plaake 5.

VALLEY CHRISTIAN: Brennan Cox 15; Billy Boone 12; Eyan Becker 11; Riley Reimer 10; Nate Centifanto 8; Micah McCloy 5; Zach Streit 1.

GIRLS 

Eastern A divisional

Billings Central 60, Glendive 33

Billings Central;;17;10;17;16;—;60
Glendive;;13;6;11;3;—;33

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Mya Hansen 18; Solei Elletson 11; Isabelle Erickson 9; Ellie Koerber 8; Hailey Euell 4; Jessa Larson 3; Maria Stewart 3; Lily Bland 2; Molly Molvig 2.

GLENDIVE: Codi Nagle 12; Mallory Robinson 5; Madison Wahl 5; Jillian Litwiller 5; Grace Peoples 3; Mikah James 3.

Livingston 50, Sidney 45 (OT)

Sidney;;7;8;8;17;5;—;45
Livingston;;10;17;6;7;10;—;50

SIDNEY: Jenna Anderson 11; Ali Merritt 10; Allyson Nentwig 8; Sophie Peters 7; Olivia Schoepp 5; Leah Entz 4.

LIVINGSTON: Taylor Young 14; Skylar Higgs 13; Kodie Vondra 8; Rainna Floyd 6; Lily Weimer 4; Megan Nelson 3; Bailey Opitz 2.

Western A divisional

Dillon 38, Frenchtown 33

Frenchtown;;11;7;3;12;—;33
Dillon;;6;8;7;17;—;38

FRENCHTOWN: Lauren Demmons 8; Sadie Smith 8; Shelby Smith 7; Maddy Eggers 6; Alexis Godin 3; Demi Smith 1.

DILLON: Ainsley Shipman 11; Lauryn Petersen 10; Halle Fitzgerald 8; Jordyn Walker 5; Bri Williams 2; Madalen Shipman 1; Evey Hansen 1.

Northern C divisional

Box Elder 46, Belt 44

Belt;;6;12;11;15;—;44
Box Elder;;10;11;13;12;—;46

BELT: Sabrina Wing 17; Lindsey Paulson 11; Raily Gliko 11; Livvy Shelton 3; Hattie Bumgarner 2.

BOX ELDER: Mariah Arkinson 15; Kayla Momberg 11; Angela Gopher 10; Mieyah Sutherland 5; Breanna Bacon 3; Annalise Johnson 2.

Roy-Winifred 53, Geraldine-Highwood 21

Geraldine-Highwood;;7;2;7;5;—;21
Roy-Winifred;;12;17;13;11;—;53

GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD: Jonna McCullough 9; Emma Bye 3; Azzia Rowland 2; Trinity Tinsen 2; Lauren Crowder 2; Sarah Davison 2; Ellie Aron 1.

ROY-WINIFRED: Trinity Edwards 16; Isabelle Heggem 15; Megan Bergum 6; Dakota Crabtree 6; Madeline Heggem 5; Hannah Ewen 3; Jayda Southworth 2.

Southern C divisional

Melstone 53, Custer-Hysham 27

Melstone;;10;16;18;9;—;53
Custer-Hysham;;6;0;7;14;—;27

MELSTONE: Leni Krehbiel 19; Koye Rindal 11; Avery Eike 8; Kayla Kombol 8; Kelsey Thurston 7.

CUSTER-HYSHAM: Brooklyn Ragland 15; McKenzie Morrison 6; Charlee Yochum 2; Keira Lackner 2.

