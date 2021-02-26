Boxscores will be updated as we receive them at 406mtsports.com from across the state.
BOYS
Eastern A divisional
Lewistown 78, Livingston 55
|Lewistown;;22;16;23;17;—;78
|Livingston;;11;17;15;12;—;55
LEWISTOWN: Royce Robinson 31; Bryce Graham 16; Jalen Robinson 9; Isaiah Marquart 6; Luke Clinton 6; Fischer Brown 6; Lane Melton 4.
LIVINGSTON: Payton Kokot 13; Kaden McMinn 13; Wyatt Saile 11; Ben Nelson 7; Ryan Brown 6; Drew Rogge 3; Tristen Stenseth 2; Casey Miller 1.
Western A divisional
Ronan 57, Columbia Falls 49 (OT)
|Columbia Falls;;8;10;17;10;4;—;49
|Ronan;;9;5;11;20;12;—;57
COLUMBIA FALLS: Alihn Anderson 17; Cade Morgan 12; Jace Hill 9; Allec Knapton 9; Mason Peters 2.
RONAN: Leonard Burke 14; Elijah Tonasket 12; Marlo Tonasket 10; Girma Detwiler 7; Zarec Couture 7; Ruben Couture 6; Payton Cates 1.
Polson 51, Frenchtown 45 (OT)
|Polson;;13;12;8;8;10;—;51
|Frenchtown;;17;8;10;6;4;—;45
POLSON: Colton Graham 22; Darian Williams 14; Jarrett Wilson 5; Trevor Lake 5; Xavier Fisher 3; Braunson Henriksen 2.
FRENCHTOWN: Brandon FInley 16; Carson Shepard 13; Wyatt Hayes 8; Devin Shelton 6; Jeff Jacobs 2.
Hamilton 53, Libby 35
|Hamilton;;19;9;14;11;—;53
|Libby;;5;6;10;14;—;35
HAMILTON: Austin Drake 13; Liam O'Connell 12; Tyler Burrows 12; Colter Kirkland 8; Tanner Hanson 5; Eli Taylor 3.
LIBBY: Caden Williams 10; Jay Beagle 6; Ryder Davis 5; TJ Andersen 5; Ryan Collins 3; Ryker McElmurry 2; Keilen Rausch 2; Cy Stevenson 2.
District 4B
Red Lodge 50, Shepherd 25
|Red Lodge;;7;16;10;17;—;50
|Shepherd;;9;6;8;2;—;25
RED LODGE: Trey Allen 16; Jay Jetmore 14; Burke Mastel 8; Tyler Schrowe 5; Corby Mann 4; Jacob Stewart 2; Skyler Quenzer 1.
SHEPHERD: Hayes Nydegger 7; Connor Hash 5; Colt Hando 5; Beau Coburn 3; Sam Stene 3; Jaydan MacGillivray 2.
Joliet 58, Roundup 52
|Roundup;;13;14;11;14;—;52
|Joliet;;12;16;15;15;—;58
ROUNDUP: Jace Lemmel 20; Kaide Griffith 11; AJ Gray 8; Kylen Wolff 8; Michael McHenry 3; Wyatt Goffena 2.
JOLIET: Paxton McQuillan 14; Seth Bailey 13; Hayden Ward 12; Wyatt Anderson 7; Cory Dworshak 5; Bryce Williams 4; Kelly Lind 3.
Northern C divisional
Heart Butte 56, Dutton-Brady 49
|Heart Butte;;10;21;10;15;—;56
|Dutton-Brady;;13;7;13;16;—;49
HEART BUTTE: Cameron Falcon 22; Jordan Calf Looking 16; Dillon Kipp 8; Thomas Young Running Crane 4; Marcus Rutherford 4; Joe Murray 2.
DUTTON-BRADY: Jake Feldmann 12; Kellan Doheny 10; Rylan Doheny 10; Tyce Erickson 8; Tyler Ellsworth 7; Jay Clark 2.
Roy-Winifred 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38
|Roy-Winifred;;9;7;15;19;—;50
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;;6;12;6;14;—;38
ROY-WINIFRED: Justin Stulc 12; Blake Donsbach 11; Anthony DeMars 9; Brody Geer 6; Carter Pendergrass 6; Keith Kalal 2; Dylan Heble 2; Ethan Carlstrom 2.
CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS: Blake Harmon 17; Kyle Harmon 7; Nate Nelson 3; Braden Mattson 3; Bryce Kammerzell 3; Kealy Haaland 3; Pat Dahlin 2.
Southern C divisional
Wibaux 46, Broadview-Lavina 43 (OT)
|Broadview-Lavina;;6;7;6;19;5;—;43
|Wibaux;;8;9;12;9;8;—;46
BROADVIEW-LAVINA: Kade Erickson 24; William Sanguins 17; Connor Glennie 2.
WIBAUX: Colten Miske 22; Trey Knight 8; Kreed Eskew 7; Garrett Johnson 6; Birch Obrigewitch 4.
Plenty Coups 67, Ekalaka 52
|Ekalaka;;5;10;21;16;—;52
|Plenty Coups;;16;19;12;20;—;67
EKALAKA: Tucker Tooke 18; Turner Tooke 14; Jaden Pardee 8; Shayne Enos 7; Ryan Rychner 5.
PLENTY COUPS: Irvin Crow 16; Cyrus Caufield 13; Toko Stops 13; Zane Plainfeather 10; Victor Stewart 5; Sean Longroach 4; River Glen 2.
Western C divisional
Twin Bridges 46, Shields Valley 41
|Shields Valley;;8;11;12;10;—;41
|Twin Bridges;;16;10;14;6;—;46
SHIELDS VALLEY: Kaden Acosta 18; Aidan Jenkins 8; Cole Flatt 8; Dylan Flatt 7.
TWIN BRIDGES: Charlie Kruer 18; Matt Kaiser 13; Tate Smith 9; Connor Nye 4; Axton Anderson 2.
Philipsburg 43, St. Regis 40
|St. Regis;;8;14;10;8;—;40
|Philipsburg;;7;4;15;17;—;43
ST. REGIS: Caleb Ball 16; John Pruitt 10; Tanner Day 8; Andrew Sanford 6.
PHILIPSBURG: Kade Cutler 18; Preston Metesh 12; Brian Ward 8; Andrew Tallon 5.
Valley Christian 62, Alberton-Superior 41
|Alberton-Superior;;10;3;12;16;—;41
|Valley Christian;;11;14;14;23;—;62
ALBERTON-SUPERIOR: Carson Callison 17; Bryan Mask 9; Danner Haskins 7; Aaron Waddle 7; Orion Plaake 5.
VALLEY CHRISTIAN: Brennan Cox 15; Billy Boone 12; Eyan Becker 11; Riley Reimer 10; Nate Centifanto 8; Micah McCloy 5; Zach Streit 1.
GIRLS
Eastern A divisional
Billings Central 60, Glendive 33
|Billings Central;;17;10;17;16;—;60
|Glendive;;13;6;11;3;—;33
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Mya Hansen 18; Solei Elletson 11; Isabelle Erickson 9; Ellie Koerber 8; Hailey Euell 4; Jessa Larson 3; Maria Stewart 3; Lily Bland 2; Molly Molvig 2.
GLENDIVE: Codi Nagle 12; Mallory Robinson 5; Madison Wahl 5; Jillian Litwiller 5; Grace Peoples 3; Mikah James 3.
Livingston 50, Sidney 45 (OT)
|Sidney;;7;8;8;17;5;—;45
|Livingston;;10;17;6;7;10;—;50
SIDNEY: Jenna Anderson 11; Ali Merritt 10; Allyson Nentwig 8; Sophie Peters 7; Olivia Schoepp 5; Leah Entz 4.
LIVINGSTON: Taylor Young 14; Skylar Higgs 13; Kodie Vondra 8; Rainna Floyd 6; Lily Weimer 4; Megan Nelson 3; Bailey Opitz 2.
Western A divisional
Dillon 38, Frenchtown 33
|Frenchtown;;11;7;3;12;—;33
|Dillon;;6;8;7;17;—;38
FRENCHTOWN: Lauren Demmons 8; Sadie Smith 8; Shelby Smith 7; Maddy Eggers 6; Alexis Godin 3; Demi Smith 1.
DILLON: Ainsley Shipman 11; Lauryn Petersen 10; Halle Fitzgerald 8; Jordyn Walker 5; Bri Williams 2; Madalen Shipman 1; Evey Hansen 1.
Northern C divisional
Box Elder 46, Belt 44
|Belt;;6;12;11;15;—;44
|Box Elder;;10;11;13;12;—;46
BELT: Sabrina Wing 17; Lindsey Paulson 11; Raily Gliko 11; Livvy Shelton 3; Hattie Bumgarner 2.
BOX ELDER: Mariah Arkinson 15; Kayla Momberg 11; Angela Gopher 10; Mieyah Sutherland 5; Breanna Bacon 3; Annalise Johnson 2.
Roy-Winifred 53, Geraldine-Highwood 21
|Geraldine-Highwood;;7;2;7;5;—;21
|Roy-Winifred;;12;17;13;11;—;53
GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD: Jonna McCullough 9; Emma Bye 3; Azzia Rowland 2; Trinity Tinsen 2; Lauren Crowder 2; Sarah Davison 2; Ellie Aron 1.
ROY-WINIFRED: Trinity Edwards 16; Isabelle Heggem 15; Megan Bergum 6; Dakota Crabtree 6; Madeline Heggem 5; Hannah Ewen 3; Jayda Southworth 2.
Southern C divisional
Melstone 53, Custer-Hysham 27
|Melstone;;10;16;18;9;—;53
|Custer-Hysham;;6;0;7;14;—;27
MELSTONE: Leni Krehbiel 19; Koye Rindal 11; Avery Eike 8; Kayla Kombol 8; Kelsey Thurston 7.
CUSTER-HYSHAM: Brooklyn Ragland 15; McKenzie Morrison 6; Charlee Yochum 2; Keira Lackner 2.
