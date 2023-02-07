Boxscores are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers or parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal". If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will assist them.
BOYS
Class B
Big Timber 65, Whitehall 40
Whitehall;;11;6;9;14;—;40
Big Timber;;14;16;19;16;—;65
WHITEHALL: Gavin French 19; Ashton Pochleon 11; Parker Wagner 6; Joe Denny 2; Karsen Mcmillan 2.
BIG TIMBER: Trevor Mosness 13; Caleb Stosich 11; Chae Scheiffert 9; Kade Gardiner 8; Kyler Mehus 7; Brock Johnson 7; Rory Lannen 7; Jose Pullman 2.
Poplar 69, Lame Deer 52
Lame Deer;;20;10;10;12;—;52
Poplar;;25;16;10;18;—;69
LAME DEER: Moses Sanders 16; Amelio Black Horse 7; Kendall Russell 6; Markell Little Coyote 6; Frank Flying 6; Aalyias Haugen 5; Ethan Emerson 2; Kymani Fraser 2; Miciah Rolling Bull 2.
POPLAR: Delray Lilley 24; Kaniel Ricker 16; Geordy Medicine Cloud 13; Allen Russell 8; W. Youngman 6; Walker Burshia 2.
Class C
Broadus 75, Plevna 31
Broadus;;15;27;12;21;—;75
Plevna;;9;9;4;9;—;31
BROADUS: Marcus Mader 15; Dillon Gee 15; Cooper Zimmer 14; Josh Rasmussen 12; Thomas Oylear 11; Paysen Kuhbacher 5; Eli Heacock 3.
PLEVNA: Tristan Buerkle 10; Gyme Kelly 7; Isaac Kelly 7; Nick Buerkle 2; Connor Alford 2; Turk Rieger 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.