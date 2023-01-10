Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
BOYS
Class B
Libby 43, Eureka 29
|Eureka;;2;6;7;14;—;29
|Libby;;4;8;16;15;—;43
EUREKA: Trent Truman 10; Kory Angella 8; Braden Casazza 3; Keenan McDole 2; AJ Truman 2; Cole Sartori 2; Samuel Guainazzi 2.
LIBBY: Ryan Beagle 17; Trevor Collins 10; Cy Williams 6; Connor Hartley 4; Alderic Martineau 4; JR Delmas 2.
GIRLS
Class B
Jefferson 59, Choteau 17
|Choteau;;4;4;2;7;—;17
|Jefferson;;25;15;14;5;—;59
CHOTEAU: Kylie Kovatch 8; Emily Thompson 4; Ava Gunderson 2; Presley Naylor 2; Ainsley DeBruycker 1; Claire Long 0.
JEFFERSON: MacKenzie Layng 20; Austie May 8; Cameron Toney 4; Arena Faler 4; KK Morris 3; Izzy Morris 3; Haleigh Henschel 3; Emma McCauley 0.
Class C
Dodson 34, Nashua 25
|Dodson;;3;8;9;14;—;34
|Nashua;;5;6;4;10;—;25
DODSON: Kataya KillEagle 21; Lilian Turnsplenty 6; Trinity 3; Lindsey Fetter 2; Jaymee Stiffarm 2.
NASHUA: Tia Dees 15; Guinevere Abern 4; Gracyn Sibley 2; Madison Harris 2.
