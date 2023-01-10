Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

BOYS

Class B

Libby 43, Eureka 29

Eureka;;2;6;7;14;—;29
Libby;;4;8;16;15;—;43

EUREKA: Trent Truman 10; Kory Angella 8; Braden Casazza 3; Keenan McDole 2; AJ Truman 2; Cole Sartori 2; Samuel Guainazzi 2.

LIBBY: Ryan Beagle 17; Trevor Collins 10; Cy Williams 6; Connor Hartley 4; Alderic Martineau 4; JR Delmas 2.

GIRLS

Class B

Jefferson 59, Choteau 17

Choteau;;4;4;2;7;—;17
Jefferson;;25;15;14;5;—;59

CHOTEAU: Kylie Kovatch 8; Emily Thompson 4; Ava Gunderson 2; Presley Naylor 2; Ainsley DeBruycker 1; Claire Long 0.

JEFFERSON: MacKenzie Layng 20; Austie May 8; Cameron Toney 4; Arena Faler 4; KK Morris 3; Izzy Morris 3; Haleigh Henschel 3; Emma McCauley 0.

Class C

Dodson 34, Nashua 25

Dodson;;3;8;9;14;—;34
Nashua;;5;6;4;10;—;25

DODSON: Kataya KillEagle 21; Lilian Turnsplenty 6; Trinity 3; Lindsey Fetter 2; Jaymee Stiffarm 2.

NASHUA: Tia Dees 15; Guinevere Abern 4; Gracyn Sibley 2; Madison Harris 2.

Tags

Load comments