BOYS

Class A

Hardin 63, Lodge Grass 56

Lodge Grass;;11;15;11;19;—;56
Hardin;;9;22;13;19;—;63

LODGE GRASS: Damon Gros Ventre 23; Kendall Russell 8; Ty Moccasin 7; Lance Little Nest 5; Jadence Archita 5; Malachi Little Nest 5; DC Stewart 3.

HARDIN: Kevion Ladson 20; Hance Three Irons 11; Bryson Rogers 11; Teivon Ramos 8; Troy Hugs 7; Tegan Medicine Bull 4; Jalen High Hawk 2.

GIRLS

Class A

Hardin 64, Lodge Grass 31

Lodge Grass;;11;6;4;10;—;31
Hardin;;16;13;12;23;—;64

LODGE GRASS: Diamond Amyotte 9; Shantell Pretty On Top 8; Saraya LeftHand 7; Jordan Jefferson 5; Shekinah Falls Down 2.

HARDIN: Aiyana Big Man 20; Kamber Good Luck 12; Alyssa Pretty Weasel 11; Nevaeh Alden 10; Katerina Morrison 3; Evelyn Old Coyote 2; Alaina Woods 2; Breanna Old Elk 2; Kylee Old Elk 2.

