Editor's note: State tournament boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
BOYS
CLASS A
Hamilton 50, Laurel 46
|Hamilton;;11;16;9;14;—;50
|Laurel;;13;11;7;15;—;46
Polson 74, Havre 58
|Polson;;18;24;19;13;—;74
|Havre;;19;15;13;11;—;58
POLSON: Colton Graham 19; Jarrett Wilson 17; Xavier Fisher 15; Trent Wilson 15; Brauson Henriksen 8.
HAVRE: Xavier Butler 23; Isaac Pedraza 9; Caleb Spangler 8; Shane Patascil 7; Tre Gary 5; Caden Jenkins 4; Crawford Terry 2.
GIRLS
CLASS AA
Kalispell Flathead 60, Butte 33
|Butte;;12;7;5;9;—;33
|Kalispell Flathead;;15;17;8;20;—;60
BUTTE: Kodie Hoagland 13; Laura Rosenleaf 4; Brooke McGrath 4; Pieper Joseph 3; Ashley Olson 3; Payton Clary 2; Brityn Stewart 2; Emmarie Richards 2.
KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Maddy Moy 20; Clare Converse 14; Avery Chouinard 8; Kennedy Moore 8; Akilah Kubi 4; Ivy Gannon 4; Olivia Pate 2.
Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls CMR 43
|Great Falls CMR;;14;10;6;13;—;43
|Missoula Sentinel;;11;13;15;15;—;54
GREAT FALLS CMR: Lauren Lindseth 17; Alex Madsen 11; Lexi Thornton 5; Kendal Stoll 3; Shania Gardipee 3; Kacey Christensen 2; Natalie Bosley 2.
MISSOULA SENTINEL: Emily McElmurry 15; Brooke Stayner 9; Kassidy Kirgan 9; Kodi Fraser 8; Olivia Huntsinger 6; Megan Hamilton 3; CC Size 2; Lilly Allen 2.
CLASS B
Glasgow 46, Thompson Falls 30
|Thompson Falls;;2;5;6;17;—;30
|Glasgow;;5;15;13;13;—;46
THOMPSON FALLS: Natalie Roberts 9; Ellie Baxter 7; Avery Burgess 4; Caity Alexander 3; Cheyla Irvine 3; Maliyah LeCoure 2; Chesney Lowe 2.
GLASGOW: Sabrina Harsh 20; Carly Nelson 10; Blaire Westby 6; Abrianna Nielsen 4; Daley Aune 4; Tyann Graham 2.
Bigfork 48, Columbus 44
|Bigfork;;16;10;8;14;—;48
|Columbus;;4;11;16;13;—;44
BIGFORK: Braeden Gunlock 16; Emma Berreth 13; Madison Chappuis 6; Ava Davey 4; Scout Nadeau 4; Ellie Jordt 3; Callie Martinez 2.
COLUMBUS: Hannah Obert 12; Molly Hamilton 12; Katelyn Hamilton 11; Natalie Garrett 5; Izzy Gurie 4.
CLASS C
Ekalaka 68, Manhattan Christian 63
|Manhattan Christian;;17;17;9;20;—;63
|Ekalaka;;16;15;17;20;—;68
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN: Grace Aamot 25; Ava Bellach 21; Bella Triemstra 9; Natalie Walhof 7; Jadyn VanDyken 1.
EKALAKA: Nasya O'Conner 21; Heidi LaBree 17; Tyra O'Conner 10; Kendra Tooke 10; Kendall Shepherd 6; Codi Melton 4.
Twin Bridges 48, Melstone 40
|Melstone;;10;15;10;5;—;40
|Twin Bridges;;14;10;14;10;—;48
MELSTONE: Koye Rindal 18; Draya Wacker 9; Avery Eike 6; Kayla Kombol 4; Belle Collins 3.
TWIN BRIDGES: Allie Dale 21; Kyle Pancost 6; Ruby Waller 2; Emma Konen 2; Ayla Janzen 2; Callie Kaiser 1.
