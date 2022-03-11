Editor's note: State tournament boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

BOYS

CLASS A

Hamilton 50, Laurel 46

Hamilton;;11;16;9;14;—;50
Laurel;;13;11;7;15;—;46

Polson 74, Havre 58

Polson;;18;24;19;13;—;74
Havre;;19;15;13;11;—;58

POLSON: Colton Graham 19; Jarrett Wilson 17; Xavier Fisher 15; Trent Wilson 15; Brauson Henriksen 8.

HAVRE: Xavier Butler 23; Isaac Pedraza 9; Caleb Spangler 8; Shane Patascil 7; Tre Gary 5; Caden Jenkins 4; Crawford Terry 2.

GIRLS

CLASS AA

Kalispell Flathead 60, Butte 33

Butte;;12;7;5;9;—;33
Kalispell Flathead;;15;17;8;20;—;60

BUTTE: Kodie Hoagland 13; Laura Rosenleaf 4; Brooke McGrath 4; Pieper Joseph 3; Ashley Olson 3; Payton Clary 2; Brityn Stewart 2; Emmarie Richards 2.

KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Maddy Moy 20; Clare Converse 14; Avery Chouinard 8; Kennedy Moore 8; Akilah Kubi 4; Ivy Gannon 4; Olivia Pate 2.

Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls CMR 43

Great Falls CMR;;14;10;6;13;—;43
Missoula Sentinel;;11;13;15;15;—;54

GREAT FALLS CMR: Lauren Lindseth 17; Alex Madsen 11; Lexi Thornton 5; Kendal Stoll 3; Shania Gardipee 3; Kacey Christensen 2; Natalie Bosley 2.

MISSOULA SENTINEL: Emily McElmurry 15; Brooke Stayner 9; Kassidy Kirgan 9; Kodi Fraser 8; Olivia Huntsinger 6; Megan Hamilton 3; CC Size 2; Lilly Allen 2.

CLASS B 

Glasgow 46, Thompson Falls 30

Thompson Falls;;2;5;6;17;—;30
Glasgow;;5;15;13;13;—;46

THOMPSON FALLS: Natalie Roberts 9; Ellie Baxter 7; Avery Burgess 4; Caity Alexander 3; Cheyla Irvine 3; Maliyah LeCoure 2; Chesney Lowe 2.

GLASGOW: Sabrina Harsh 20; Carly Nelson 10; Blaire Westby 6; Abrianna Nielsen 4; Daley Aune 4; Tyann Graham 2.

Bigfork 48, Columbus 44

Bigfork;;16;10;8;14;—;48
Columbus;;4;11;16;13;—;44

BIGFORK: Braeden Gunlock 16; Emma Berreth 13; Madison Chappuis 6; Ava Davey 4; Scout Nadeau 4; Ellie Jordt 3; Callie Martinez 2.

COLUMBUS: Hannah Obert 12; Molly Hamilton 12; Katelyn Hamilton 11; Natalie Garrett 5; Izzy Gurie 4.

CLASS C

Ekalaka 68, Manhattan Christian 63

Manhattan Christian;;17;17;9;20;—;63
Ekalaka;;16;15;17;20;—;68

MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN: Grace Aamot 25; Ava Bellach 21; Bella Triemstra 9; Natalie Walhof 7; Jadyn VanDyken 1.

EKALAKA: Nasya O'Conner 21; Heidi LaBree 17; Tyra O'Conner 10; Kendra Tooke 10; Kendall Shepherd 6; Codi Melton 4.

Twin Bridges 48, Melstone 40

Melstone;;10;15;10;5;—;40
Twin Bridges;;14;10;14;10;—;48

MELSTONE: Koye Rindal 18; Draya Wacker 9; Avery Eike 6; Kayla Kombol 4; Belle Collins 3.

TWIN BRIDGES: Allie Dale 21; Kyle Pancost 6; Ruby Waller 2; Emma Konen 2; Ayla Janzen 2; Callie Kaiser 1.

