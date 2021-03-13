Boxscores will be updated as we receive them at 406mtsports.com from across the state.
BOYS
Class AA
Consolation
Missoula Sentinel 61, Helena Capital 52
|Helena Capital;;21;10;8;13;—;52
|Missoula Sentinel;;20;15;15;11;—;61
HELENA CAPITAL: Brayden Koch 25; Hayden Opitz 10; Tyler Tenney 7; Jacob Curry 4; Trysten Mooney 2; Malachi Syvrud 2; Nick Michelotti 2.
MISSOULA SENTINEL: Tony Frohlich-Fair 21; TJ Rausch 17; Hayden Kolb 9; Alex Germer 6; Parker Lindsay 4; Soren Syvrud 3; Kaden Sheridan 1.
Class B
Third place
Huntley Project 44, Thompson Falls 37
|Thompson Falls;;9;2;5;21;—;37
|Huntley Project;;13;13;6;12;—;44
THOMPSON FALLS: Nathan Schraeder 10; Dante Micheli 9; Kade Pardee 8; Cody Burk 4; Tristan Subatch 3; Justin Morgan 3.
HUNTLEY PROJECT: Noah Bouchard 24; Jey Hofer 7; Jake Fox 7; Tim Rose 4; Connor Cook 2.
Class C
Consolation
Manhattan Christian 56, Froid-Lake 51
|Froid-Lake;;8;12;13;18;—;51
|Manhattan Christian;;14;9;8;25;—;56
FROID-LAKE: Javonne Nesbit 18; Tyler Wivholm 14; Mason Dethman 10; Colt Miller 3; Ashdyn Hobbs 3; Bode Miller 2; Isaac Johnson 1.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN: Seth Amunrud 16; Caidin Hill 15; Logan Leep 10; Tebarek Hill 9; Willem Kimm 4; Mason Venema 2.
Fort Benton 61, Belt 52
|Fort Benton;;15;19;10;17;—;61
|Belt;;11;13;14;14;—;52
FORT BENTON: Hayden Diekhans 14; Cody Evans 12; Jaxen DeHaven 10; Devin Bird 9; Jace Thompson 8; Billy Ullery 4; Andrew Ballantyne 3; Nick Marias 2.
BELT: Aidan McDaniel 18; Bridger Vogl 11; Kaimen Evans 11; Garrett Metrione 5; Keaghan McDaniel 4; Treyton Hennes 2; Reese Paulson 1.
GIRLS
Class AA
Consolation
Billings Skyview 60, Bozeman 39
|Bozeman;;10;10;7;12;—;39
|Billings Skyview;;9;17;16;18;—;60
BOZEMAN: Macy Mayer 14; Gabby Klein 8; Felicity Schott 6; Emily Williams 4; Nicole D'Agostino 3; Payton Putnam 2; Allie Megargel 1; Sara Priebe 1.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Brooke Berry 17; Cami Harris 13; Breanna Williams 11; Morning Grace Spotted Bear 9; Bella Bryan 4; Jessi Henckel 3; Maliea Owens 2; Alexis Braver 1.
Billings West 33, Great Falls 31
|Great Falls;;12;2;7;10;—;31
|Billings West;;8;12;6;7;—;33
GREAT FALLS: Alison Harris 15; Ashlyn Jones 7; Ryen Palmer 3; Hallie Thompson 3; Morgan Sunchild 3.
BILLINGS WEST: Taylee Chirrick 10; Sydney Pierce 9; Kaitlin Grossman 8; Layla Baumann 2; Bella Murphy 2; Kendell Ellis 2.
Class B
Consolation
Roundup 53, Anaconda 41
|Roundup;;8;18;9;18;—;53
|Anaconda;;9;3;10;19;—;41
ROUNDUP: Blythe Sealey 24; Tia Stahl 14; Meghan Eiselein 8; Cate Cota 7.
ANACONDA: Alyssa Peterson 11; Sami Johnson 9; Mia Sullivan-Sanders 8; Makena Patrick 6; Megan Reich 5; Maniyah Lunceford 2.
Malta 73, Eureka 51
|Eureka;;13;18;10;10;—;51
|Malta;;19;12;18;24;—;73
EUREKA: Kyla Bohne 23; Michael Shea 11; Katie Schmidt 8; Jadyn Pluid 5; Rhianna Hawkins 4.
MALTA: Justine Lamb 15; Allison Kunze 13; Addy Anderson 12; Kylie Hunter 11; Kylee Nelson 9; Erica Smith 6; Maddie Williamson 4; Brylee French 3.
