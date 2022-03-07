GIRLS

CLASS C

Eastern C

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 43, Scobey 36

Scobey;;11;8;7;10;—;36
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale;;8;8;18;9;—;43

SCOBEY: Carrie Taylor 12; Camrie Holum 7; Abby Willis 6; Whitley Maher 4; Karys Lamb 4; Daisy Hersel 3.

SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE: Paige Wasson 20; Teagan Erickson 7; Zandora Longtree 5; Jaycee Erickson 5; Shelbi LaBrie 2; Mattea McColly 2; Kendall Scheffelmear 2. 

Southern C

Ekalaka 42, Jordan 34

Ekalaka;;7;5;12;18;—;42
Jordan;;9;6;5;14;—;34

EKALAKA: Heidi LaBree 21; Codi Melton 8; Nasya O'Conner 6; Kendra Tooke 4; Tyra O'Conner 2; Kendall Kittlemann 1.

JORDAN: Lindsay Lawrence 15; Abby Pierce 6; Brenna Murnion 5; Lacey Lawrence 3; Tori Murnion 3; Brooke Murnion 2.

