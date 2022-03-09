Editor's note: Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
BOYS
CLASS A
Havre 65, Frenchtown 54
|Frenchtown;;10;13;14;17;—;54
|Havre;;15;8;12;30;—;65
FRENCHTOWN: Devin Shelton 22; Eli Quinn 13; Connor Michaud 12; Sully Belcourt 3; Kellen Klimpel 2; Jeremy Velasquez 2.
HAVRE: Isaac Pedraza 23; Caden Jenkins 9; Shane Patascil 9; Caleb Spangler 7; Jevin Jenkins 7; Xavier Butler 6; Josh Currie 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.