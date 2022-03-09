Editor's note: Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

BOYS

CLASS A 

Havre 65, Frenchtown 54

Frenchtown;;10;13;14;17;—;54
Havre;;15;8;12;30;—;65

FRENCHTOWN: Devin Shelton 22; Eli Quinn 13; Connor Michaud 12; Sully Belcourt 3; Kellen Klimpel 2; Jeremy Velasquez 2.

HAVRE: Isaac Pedraza 23; Caden Jenkins 9; Shane Patascil 9; Caleb Spangler 7; Jevin Jenkins 7; Xavier Butler 6; Josh Currie 4.

