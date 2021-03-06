District 10C All-Conference

Boys

First team: Caden Smerker, Simms; Jordan Calf Looking, Heart Butte; Stanley Jarvis, Sunburst; Spencer Lehnerz, Power; Dallin Nelson, Simms; Rylan Doheny, Dutton-Brady; Kaiden Thibert, Simms.

Second team: Cameron Falcon, Heart Butte; Dillon Kipp, Heart Butte; Josh Kearns, Sunburst; James Lewis, Cascade; Brody Connelly, Valier; Carter McDowell, Simms; Kellan Doheny, Dutton-Brady.

Coach of the year: Chris Daniel, Simms.

Girls

First team: Olivia Isakson, Augusta; Hannah Monroe, Valier; Payton Levine, Augusta; Amara Bodkins, Power; Caybree Ludvigson, Cascade; Kinsey May, Power; Laura Zietzke, Simms; Erica Ramsey, Valier.

Second team: Sierra Sievers, Power; Alaina Spoonhunter, Heart Butte; Hannah St. Goodard, Valier; Madison Wilson, Cascade; Dayna Mills, Augusta; Alyona Spoonhunter, Heart Butte; Emma Valdez, Valier; Jeena Alborano, Sunburst.

Coach of the year: Michelle Beck, Valier.

