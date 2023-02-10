agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Feb. 10) 406mtsports.com Feb 10, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Friday, Feb. 10BOYS Ennis 65, Shields Valley 62Lewistown 73, Sidney 35Lone Peak 62, Sheridan 49Malta 62, Poplar 35Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 50Seeley-Swan 51, Charlo 49Sunburst 48, Power 44Valley Christian 43, St. Regis 41GIRLSBaker 81, Lame Deer 22Belt 48, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 33Big Sandy 52, Turner 42Big Timber 73, Red Lodge 63 Bridger 53, Absarokee 38Broadview-Lavina 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 23Drummond 63, Hot Springs 17Froid-Lake 55, Culbertson 48Havre 72, Fairfield 24Joliet 56, Roundup 13Jordan 66, Plevna 22Plentywood 51, Bainville 34Power-Dutton-Brady 51, Valier 22Roberts 74, Plenty Coups 30Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 55, Lustre Christian 10St. Ignatius 54, Thompson Falls 53St. Regis 63, Valley Christian 37Savage 73, Brockton 30Three Forks 43, East Helena 36Westby-Grenora 45, Fairview 43 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana state wrestling tournament Class B-C Wrestling Takedowns: Huntley Project and Three Forks are the Class B favorites Girls Wrestling Takedowns: Billings Senior looks to dethrone Kalispell Flathead Guide to the 2023 state swimming meet Class A Wrestling Takedowns: After years of dynasties, field has most parity in a decade
