agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Feb. 11) 406mtsports.com Feb 11, 2023 Saturday, Feb. 11BOYS Baker 65, St. Labre 58Billings Central 57, Glendive 51Billings Senior 57, Bozeman Gallatin 48Billings West 58, Great Falls CMR 49Bozeman 66, Billings Skyview 53Broadus 69, Ekalaka 36Butte Central 62, Hamilton 51Columbus 55, Three Forks 31Dillon 52, Frenchtown 51 (OT)Fairview 73, Brockton 25Froid-Lake 60, Bainville 55Harrison-Willow Creek 73, Twin Bridges 35Heart Butte 76, Simms 54Helena Capital 54, Kalispell Glacier 47Lincoln 59, Alberton 18Lockwood 66, Livingston 39Malta 73, Shelby 57Miles City 60, Sidney 55Missoula Loyola 87, Anaconda 59Northern Cheyenne 71, Reed Point-Rapelje 41Philipsburg 50, Superior 40Plenty Coups 89, Northern Cheyenne 61Plentywood 43, Westby-Grenora 19Polson 49, Ronan 45Roberts 64, Fromberg 55St. Regis 51, Victor 27Savage 50, Culbertson 41Thompson Falls 53, Seeley-Swan 50Wibaux 64, Plevna 59 GIRLSAbsarokee 29, Park City 19Anaconda 62, Missoula Loyola 52Baker 79, St. Labre 15Big Timber 48, Manhattan 36Billings Central 46, Glendive 29Billings West 58, Great Falls CMR 43Bozeman Gallatin 59, Billings Senior 48Bridger 55, Plenty Coups 37Broadview-Lavina 75, Custer-Hysham 36Columbus 48, Three Forks 24Culbertson 43, Savage 38Darby 51, Two Eagle River 30Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 51, Centerville 37Ennis 52, White Sulphur Springs 28Frenchtown 49, Dillon 40Froid-Lake 64, Bainville 48Hamilton 63, Butte Central 46Hot Springs 47, Troy 38Lockwood 49, Livingston 38Lustre Christian 42, Dodson 35Malta 57, Shelby 30Miles City 67, Sidney 42Philipsburg 55, Superior 43Plentywood 57, Westby-Grenora 29Red Lodge 71, Joliet 65Roberts 2, Fromberg 0 (forfeit)Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 89, Frazer 17Shepherd 69, Colstrip 49Simms 54, Heart Butte 34Wibaux 49, Plevna 23
