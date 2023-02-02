agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Feb. 2) 406mtsports.com Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Thursday, Feb. 2BOYS Anaconda 54, Deer Lodge 33Baker 65, Wolf Point 63 (OT)Bigfork 78, Troy 12Columbia Falls 62, Libby 56Dillon 66, Stevensville 20Fairfield 68, Conrad 26Florence-Carlton 60, St. Ignatius 58Forsyth 39, Colstrip 34Frenchtown 57, Corvallis 35Great Falls Central 70, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 18Hamilton 68, East Helena 26Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 56, Bridger 29Helena Capital 63, Missoula Hellgate 59 (OT)Huntley Project 57, Shepherd 42Jordan 52, Ekalaka 45Lone Peak 2, Lima 3 (forfeit)Malta 73, Rocky Boy 53St. Labre 66, Lame Deer 63St. Regis 73, Alberton 41Shelby 57, Choteau 43Three Forks 68, Manhattan 62Westby-Grenora 54, Frazer 31 GIRLSBaker 76, Wolf Point 49Bigfork 98, Troy 18Bozeman Gallatin 75, Belgrade 39Columbia Falls 62, Libby 28Deer Lodge 38, Arlee 37Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 46, Great Falls Central 18Dillon 67, Stevensville 46Ekalaka 85, Jordan 56Fairfield 39, Conrad 29Forsyth 74, Colstrip 44Frenchtown 61, Corvallis 28Hamilton 54, East Helena 23Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 46, Bridger 38Highwood 53, Power-Dutton-Brady 19Huntley Project 67, Shepherd 39Jefferson 45, Ennis 41Malta 77, Rocky Boy 28Missoula Hellgate 38, Helena Capital 30Red Lodge 55, Columbus 26Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41, Glasgow 19Shelby 66, Choteau 53Three Forks 43, Manhattan 40Westby-Grenora 47, Frazer 27 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Flint Rasmussen’s next stage: Montanan to switch PBR roles Recent surge evidence of Lockwood boys basketball 'starting to play five players as one' Q&A: New Montana State offensive line coach Al Johnson on Bobcats, Wisconsin roots and more Undefeated warrior: For Billings Skyview's Paolo Salminen it's 'bite or be bitten' Poplar native Myltin Bighorn going to Super Bowl as intern with Kansas City Chiefs
