Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.
Friday, Feb. 3
BOYS
Bainville 46, Richey-Lambert 24
Belt 74, Winnett-Grass Range 35
Big Timber 49, Joliet 33
Billings Central 75, Livingston 43
Billings Senior 53, Great Falls 41
Billings West 44, Bozeman Gallatin 33
Bridger 48, Fromberg 16
Broadus 48, Jordan 46
Broadview-Lavina 52, Melstone 42
Browning 93, Polson 80
Butte Central 58, Frenchtown 43
Cascade 59, Simms 46
Charlo 64, St. Regis 29
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57, North Star 46
Circle 60, Brockton 18
Custer-Hysham 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 14
Cut Bank 73, Whitefish 71 (2OT)
Drummond 62, Philipsburg 44
Fairfield 66, Rocky Boy 55
Fairview 53, Plentywood 40
Fort Benton 54, Conrad 38
Florence-Carlton 63, Arlee 49
Froid-Lake 57, Poplar 55
Gardiner 56, White Sulphur Springs 31
Great Falls CMR 69, Billings Skyview 67 (OT)
Great Falls Homeschool 53, Yellowstone County Homeschool 45
Harlem 75, Chinook 64
Havre 82, Miles City 79 (2OT)
Hays-Lodgepole 84, Turner 64
Heart Butte 69, Sunburst 25
Kalispell Flathead 51, Missoula Sentinel 49
Kalispell Glacier 70, Butte 52
Lame Deer 78, Forsyth 58
Lewistown 53, Glendive 42
Lincoln 61, Valley Christian 48
Manhattan Christian 64, Sheridan 30
Park City 46, Roberts 35
Plevna 64, Terry 60
Roy-Winifred 64, Dodson 46
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 48, Scobey 45
Savage 43, Westby-Grenora 27
Seeley-Swan 54, Darby 53
Shields Valley 64, Twin Bridges 40
Superior 45, Hot Springs 29
Townsend 72, Lone Peak 70
Two Eagle River 68, Noxon 59
West Yellowstone 62, Harrison-Willow Creek 52
GIRLS
Bainville 63, Richey-Lambert 48
Belt 59, Winnett-Grass Range 18
Big Timber 59, Joliet 31
Billings Senior 56, Great Falls 55
Billings Skyview 60, Great Falls CMR 31
Billings West 68, Bozeman Gallatin 45
Bridger 53, Fromberg 19
Browning 43, Polson 34
Butte 49, Kalispell Glacier 35
Cascade 51, Simms 34
Chinook 54, Harlem 32
Circle 59, Brockton 26
Drummond 47, Philipsburg 33
Fort Benton 48, Conrad 40
Fairfield 70, Rocky Boy 40
Florence-Carlton 73, Arlee 31
Forsyth 80, Lame Deer 44
Frenchtown 54, Butte Central 41
Great Falls Homeschool 73, Yellowstone County Homeschool 38
Havre 50, Miles City 48
Highwood 41, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 30
Lewistown 50, Glendive 41
Manhattan Christian 58, Sheridan 17
Melstone 73, Broadview-Lavina 59
North Star 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38
Poplar 66, Froid-Lake 61
Roberts 65, Park City 27
Roy-Winifred 61, Dodson 13
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 46, Scobey 21
Seeley-Swan 49, Darby 37
Sunburst 45, Heart Butte 33
Superior 59, Hot Springs 31
Townsend 51, Lone Peak 35
Turner 56, Hays-Lodgepole 55 (OT)
Westby-Grenora 53, Savage 41
White Sulphur Springs 69, Gardiner 67
