agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Feb. 4) 406mtsports.com Feb 4, 2023 Feb 4, 2023 Updated 1 min ago

Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.

Friday, Feb. 3

BOYS 
Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 52
Cascade 76, Dutton-Brady 44
Columbia Falls at Shelby, canceled
Corvallis 67, East Helena 43
Custer-Hysham 62, Northern Cheyenne 38
Great Falls CMR 69, Billings Senior 56
Missoula Big Sky 39, Helena Capital 37
Missoula Hellgate 51, Helena 28
Poplar 87, Dodson 45
Reed Point-Rapelje 45, Absarokee 35
Shields Valley 59, Lima 37

GIRLS
Absarokee 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 27
Augusta 56, Sunburst 47
Big Timber 64, Jefferson 44
Billings Central 63, Sidney 47
Billings Senior 34, Great Falls CMR 33 
Billings Skyview 40, Great Falls 33
Billings West 58, Bozeman 25
Cascade 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 42
Circle 55, Bainville 39
Columbia Falls at Shelby, canceled
Culbertson 50, Richey-Lambert 36
Custer-Hysham 60, Northern Cheyenne 44
Dillon 64, Hamilton 45
Drummond 59, Victor 4
Havre 63, Hardin 56
Helena 46, Missoula Hellgate 43
Helena Capital 44, Missoula Big Sky 41
Malta 67, Roundup 9
Melstone 60, Broadus 43
Plentywood 58, Froid-Lake 15
Poplar 62, Dodson 47
Roberts 75, Terry 27
St. Ignatius 73, Deer Lodge 32
Twin Bridges 71, West Yellowstone 40
Wibaux 39, Jordan 33
