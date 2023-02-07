agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Feb. 7) 406mtsports.com Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Tuesday, Feb. 7BOYS Arlee 62, St. Ignatius 52Belgrade 54, Great Falls 52Bigfork 58, Polson 43Bozeman Gallatin 57, Helena Capital 37Butte 87, Missoula Big Sky 78Charlo 53, Alberton 12Columbus 63, Roundup 50Custer-Hysham 61, Fromberg 39Darby 58, Philipsburg 48Dillon 62, East Helena 49Eureka 56, Libby 51Florence-Carlton 66, Plains 41Great Falls Central 64, Winnett-Grass Range 53Hamilton 56, Corvallis 31Hardin 82, Livingston 73Helena 78, Bozeman 67Huntley Project 76, Colstrip 43Lewistown 71, Laurel 29Lone Peak 74, Gardiner 63Miles City 79, St. Labre 58Missoula Hellgate 63, Missoula Sentinel 46Noxon 59, Troy 56Plenty Coups 89, Northern Cheyenne 61Simms 60, Shelby 33 Two Eagle River 41, Superior 39Valley Christian 52, Victor 47GIRLSAugusta 47, Power-Dutton-Brady 24Bigfork 69, Polson 22Bozeman Gallatin 63, Helena Capital 54Columbus 69, Roundup 17Dillon 63, East Helena 37Fairfield JV 37, Simms 29Florence-Carlton 67, Plains 23Great Falls 51, Belgrade 43Hamilton 73, Corvallis 48Hardin 73, Livingston 28Helena 66, Bozeman 45Huntley Project 75, Colstrip 56Laurel 72, Lewistown 59Libby 46, Eureka 44Lone Peak 49, Gardiner 45Miles City 71, St. Labre 22Missoula Big Sky 52, Butte 47Missoula Hellgate 47, Missoula Sentinel 45Noxon 53, Troy 7Philipsburg 65, Darby 34St. Ignatius 61, Arlee 18Superior 67, Two Eagle River 16Valley Christian 56, Victor 41Winnett-Grass Range 53, Great Falls Central 36 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Billings Senior girls wrestling team is 'relentless, stubborn, ornery and very motivated' High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.