agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Feb. 9) 406mtsports.com Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 9 min ago

Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.

Thursday, Feb. 9

BOYS 
Belt 60, Highwood 35
Bigfork 60, Thompson Falls 32
Butte Central 66, Stevensville 23
Browning 71, Cut Bank 52
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 59, Fort Benton 36
Columbia Falls 59, Ronan 53
Deer Lodge 58, Drummond 55
Eureka 60, Troy 20
Fairfield 78, Choteau 34
Glendive 57, Wolf Point 32
Great Falls CMR 59, Belgrade 54
Harrison-Willow Creek 58, White Sulphur Springs 48
Heart Butte 69, Conrad 43
Hot Springs 45, Alberton 31
Huntley Project 52, Columbus 51
Jordan 50, Winnett-Grass Range 46
Lewistown 72, Billings Central 51
Lockwood 61, Shepherd 21
Manhattan 63, Livingston 53
Manhattan Christian 90, Whitehall 43
St. Ignatius 77, Plains 52
Shields Valley 54, Park City 45
Simms 58, Sunburst 40
Valley Christian 43, St. Regis 41
West Yellowstone 73, Lima 32 

GIRLS
Belgrade 45, Great Falls CMR 36
Bigfork 72, Thompson Falls 41
Billings Central 58, Lewistown 52
Billings West 59, Great Falls 43
Browning 67, Cut Bank 32
Circle 50, Richey-Lambert 27
Drummond 55, Deer Lodge 37
Eureka 51, Troy 20
Forsyth 49, Roundup 18
Fort Benton 37, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36
Hot Springs 45, Alberton 17
Huntley Project 53, Columbus 45
Jordan 49, Winnett-Grass Range 32
Lockwood 55, Shepherd 47
Manhattan 43, Livingston 30
Manhattan Christian 58, Whitehall 36
Philipsburg 67, Arlee 27
Roberts 68, White Sulphur Springs 52
Ronan 50, Columbia Falls 48
St. Ignatius 88, Plains 37
St. Regis 63, Valley Christian 37
Shields Valley 47, Park City 32
Simms 48, Sunburst 27
Stevensville 52, Butte Central 45
West Yellowstone 72, Lima 24
Wolf Point 46, Glendive 43 (OT)
