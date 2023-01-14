Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.
Friday, Jan. 13
BOYS
Belt 74, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 19
Big Sandy 88, Turner 58
Billings Central 55, Laurel 51
Billings Skyview 71, Bozeman Gallatin 64
Bridger 53, Fromberg 33
Broadus 83, Jordan 54
Broadview-Lavina 63, Melstone 59 (OT)
Centerville 52, Hobson-Moore 44
Charlo 68, Superior 49
Circle 43, Westby-Grenora 31
Columbia Falls 64, Ronan 57
Custer-Hysham 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 39
Dodson 76, Frazer 31
Darby 58, Seeley-Swan 47
Drummond 57, Philipsburg 21
Dutton-Brady 66, Valier 24
Fairfield 48, Havre 40
Fairview 59, Plentywood 36
Frenchtown 77, Polson 49
Froid-Lake 47, Savage 38
Harlowton-Ryegate 71, Shields Valley 28
Joliet 60, Roundup 32
Harrison-Willow Creek 73, Ennis 43
Helena 62, Kalispell Flathead 52
Kalispell Glacier 51, Helena Capital 44
Lame Deer 78, Baker 48
Lewistown 82, Hardin 37
Lockwood 65, Livingston 55
Lustre Christian 78, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 34
Malta 63, Poplar 59
Manhattan Christian 73, Gardiner 27
Missoula Big Sky 88, Butte 87 (OT)
Missoula Hellgate 58, Missoula Sentinel 36
Missoula Loyola 72, Whitehall 23
Nashua 46, Scobey 44
North Star 68, Chinook 46
Red Lodge 49, Big Timber 46
Richey-Lambert 59, Brockton 23
Roberts 63, Absarokee 48
Terry 56, Plevna 48
Sunburst 58, Power 37
West Yellowstone 76, Lone Peak 52
GIRLS
Baker 96, Lame Deer 60
Big Sandy 60, Turner 37
Big Timber 72, Red Lodge 36
Billings Central 64, Laurel 49
Billings Senior 62, Bozeman 46
Bozeman Gallatin 65, Billings Skyview 54
Bridger 67, Fromberg 8
Centerville 52, Hobson-Moore33
Chinook 57, North Star 35
Choteau 37 Rocky Boy 34
Circle 34, Westby-Grenora 29
Columbia Falls 53, Ronan 50
Conrad 55, Heart Butte 38
Culbertson 53, Bainville 38
Custer-Hysham 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 47 (OT)
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 60, Belt 55
Drummond 49, Philipsburg 39
Florence-Carlton 48, Corvallis 42
Frazer 75, Dodson 59
Frenchtown 59, Polson 38
Hardin 74, Lewistown 51
Harlowton-Ryegate 45, Shields Valley 41 (OT)
Havre 64, Fairfield 35
Helena Capital 48, Kalispell Glacier 24
Joliet 58, Roundup 12
Kalispell Flathead 44, Helena 42
Lockwood 71, Livingston 41
Lodge Grass 48, Forsyth 45
Malta 58, Poplar 31
Manhattan Christian 61, Gardiner 37
Melstone 66, Broadview-Lavina 63
Missoula Big Sky 50, Butte 48 (OT)
Missoula Hellgate 51, Missoula Sentinel 39
Missoula Loyola 60, Whitehall 14
Plentywood 49, Fairview 28
Power-Dutton-Brady 42, Valier 22
Richey-Lambert 43, Brockton 36
Roberts 63, Absarokee 21
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 56, Lustre Christian 14
Savage 42, Froid-Lake 30
Scobey 57, Nashua 14
Seeley-Swan 70, Darby 43
Superior 52, Charlo 32
Terry 46, Plevna 32
Valley Christian 52, Lincoln 31
West Yellowstone 43, Lone Peak 29
Whitefish 56, Libby 25
