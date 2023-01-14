Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.

Friday, Jan. 13

BOYS

Belt 74, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 19

Big Sandy 88, Turner 58

Billings Central 55, Laurel 51

Billings Skyview 71, Bozeman Gallatin 64

Bridger 53, Fromberg 33

Broadus 83, Jordan 54

Broadview-Lavina 63, Melstone 59 (OT)

Centerville 52, Hobson-Moore 44

Charlo 68, Superior 49

Circle 43, Westby-Grenora 31

Columbia Falls 64, Ronan 57

Custer-Hysham 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 39

Dodson 76, Frazer 31

Darby 58, Seeley-Swan 47

Drummond 57, Philipsburg 21

Dutton-Brady 66, Valier 24

Fairfield 48, Havre 40

Fairview 59, Plentywood 36

Frenchtown 77, Polson 49

Froid-Lake 47, Savage 38

Harlowton-Ryegate 71, Shields Valley 28

Joliet 60, Roundup 32

Harrison-Willow Creek 73, Ennis 43

Helena 62, Kalispell Flathead 52

Kalispell Glacier 51, Helena Capital 44

Lame Deer 78, Baker 48

Lewistown 82, Hardin 37

Lockwood 65, Livingston 55

Lustre Christian 78, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 34

Malta 63, Poplar 59

Manhattan Christian 73, Gardiner 27

Missoula Big Sky 88, Butte 87 (OT)

Missoula Hellgate 58, Missoula Sentinel 36

Missoula Loyola 72, Whitehall 23

Nashua 46, Scobey 44

North Star 68, Chinook 46

Red Lodge 49, Big Timber 46

Richey-Lambert 59, Brockton 23

Roberts 63, Absarokee 48

Terry 56, Plevna 48

Sunburst 58, Power 37

West Yellowstone 76, Lone Peak 52

GIRLS

Baker 96, Lame Deer 60

Big Sandy 60, Turner 37

Big Timber 72, Red Lodge 36

Billings Central 64, Laurel 49

Billings Senior 62, Bozeman 46

Bozeman Gallatin 65, Billings Skyview 54

Bridger 67, Fromberg 8

Centerville 52, Hobson-Moore33

Chinook 57, North Star 35

Choteau 37 Rocky Boy 34

Circle 34, Westby-Grenora 29

Columbia Falls 53, Ronan 50

Conrad 55, Heart Butte 38

Culbertson 53, Bainville 38

Custer-Hysham 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 47 (OT)

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 60, Belt 55

Drummond 49, Philipsburg 39

Florence-Carlton 48, Corvallis 42

Frazer 75, Dodson 59

Frenchtown 59, Polson 38

Hardin 74, Lewistown 51

Harlowton-Ryegate 45, Shields Valley 41 (OT)

Havre 64, Fairfield 35

Helena Capital 48, Kalispell Glacier 24

Joliet 58, Roundup 12

Kalispell Flathead 44, Helena 42

Lockwood 71, Livingston 41

Lodge Grass 48, Forsyth 45

Malta 58, Poplar 31

Manhattan Christian 61, Gardiner 37

Melstone 66, Broadview-Lavina 63

Missoula Big Sky 50, Butte 48 (OT)

Missoula Hellgate 51, Missoula Sentinel 39

Missoula Loyola 60, Whitehall 14

Plentywood 49, Fairview 28

Power-Dutton-Brady 42, Valier 22

Richey-Lambert 43, Brockton 36

Roberts 63, Absarokee 21

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 56, Lustre Christian 14

Savage 42, Froid-Lake 30

Scobey 57, Nashua 14

Seeley-Swan 70, Darby 43

Superior 52, Charlo 32

Terry 46, Plevna 32

Valley Christian 52, Lincoln 31

West Yellowstone 43, Lone Peak 29

Whitefish 56, Libby 25

