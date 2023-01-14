Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS

Billings Central 60, Glendive 53

Billings West 63, Great Falls CMR 40

Box Elder 81, Hays-Lodgepole 31

Bozeman 65, Billings Skyview 57

Bozeman Gallatin 67, Billings Senior 61

Butte Central 71, Stevensville 38

Cascade 70, Valier 18

Columbus 60, Shepherd 26

Culbertson 51, Savage 49 (OT)

Custer-Hysham 65, Northern Cheyenne 33

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46, Centerville 38

Drummond 57, Victor 32

Eureka 58, Troy 25

Fairview 67, Bainville 51

Hamilton 61, Dillon 60 (OT)

Heart Butte 81, Simms 53

Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 45

Helena Capital 58, Kalispell Flathead 37

Huntley Project 55, Colstrip 20

Lewistown 69, Sidney 40

Libby 59, Thompson Falls 51

Lockwood JV 51, Bridger 31

Malta 64, Shelby 49

Manhattan 63, Big Timber 51

Manhattan Christian 66, Three Forks 47

Melstone 49, Broadus 36

Missoula Loyola 70, Deer Lodge 22

North Star 48, Turner 41

Noxon 56, Alberton 21

Plenty Coups 66, Fromberg 57

Terry 51, Jordan 42

Westby-Grenora 53, Brockton 42

Wolf Point 63, Scobey 46

GIRLS

Absarokee 44, Park City 29

Bigfork 69, Florence-Carlton 31

Billings Central 73, Glendive 36

Billings Senior 62, Bozeman Gallatin 55

Billings West 70, Great Falls CMR 40

Box Elder 56, Hays-Lodgepole 36

Bridger 57, Lockwood JV 38

Browning 59, Havre 58

Cascade 64, Valier 19

Charlo 55, St. Regis 31

Chinook 44, Fort Benton 35

Columbus 39, Shepherd 19

Custer-Hysham 66, Northern Cheyenne 25

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 38, Centerville 28

Drummond 63, Victor 12

Eureka 60, Troy 17

Fairview 43, Bainville 35

Forsyth 46, Roundup 14

Helena 58, Kalispell Glacier 49

Helena Capital 47, Kalispell Flathead 28

Jefferson 63, Townsend 37

Jordan 60, Terry 32

Lewistown 50, Sidney 41

Malta 80, Shelby 45

Manhattan 44, Big Timber 39

Manhattan Christian 53, Three Forks 23

Miles City 58, Baker 54

Missoula Loyola 74, Deer Lodge 34

North Star 59, Turner 43

Park City 63, Absarokee 25

Plenty Coups 60, Fromberg 12

Plentywood 45, Circle 42

Polson 52, Ronan 49

Roberts 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 77, Frazer 11

Savage 49, Culbertson 46

Scobey 48, Wolf Point 36

Simms 55, Heart Butte 18

Stevensville 66, Butte Central 59 (OT)

Superior 63, Hot Springs 33

Twin Bridges 79, Gardiner 38

Westby-Grenora 61, Brockton 29

White Sulphur Springs 51, West Yellowstone 45

Wibaux 33, Beach (N.D.) 24

