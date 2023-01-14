Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.
Saturday, Jan. 14
BOYS
Billings Central 60, Glendive 53
Billings West 63, Great Falls CMR 40
Box Elder 81, Hays-Lodgepole 31
Bozeman 65, Billings Skyview 57
Bozeman Gallatin 67, Billings Senior 61
Butte Central 71, Stevensville 38
Cascade 70, Valier 18
Columbus 60, Shepherd 26
Culbertson 51, Savage 49 (OT)
Custer-Hysham 65, Northern Cheyenne 33
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46, Centerville 38
Drummond 57, Victor 32
Eureka 58, Troy 25
Fairview 67, Bainville 51
Hamilton 61, Dillon 60 (OT)
Heart Butte 81, Simms 53
Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 45
Helena Capital 58, Kalispell Flathead 37
Huntley Project 55, Colstrip 20
Lewistown 69, Sidney 40
Libby 59, Thompson Falls 51
Lockwood JV 51, Bridger 31
Malta 64, Shelby 49
Manhattan 63, Big Timber 51
Manhattan Christian 66, Three Forks 47
Melstone 49, Broadus 36
Missoula Loyola 70, Deer Lodge 22
North Star 48, Turner 41
Noxon 56, Alberton 21
Plenty Coups 66, Fromberg 57
Terry 51, Jordan 42
Westby-Grenora 53, Brockton 42
Wolf Point 63, Scobey 46
GIRLS
Absarokee 44, Park City 29
Bigfork 69, Florence-Carlton 31
Billings Central 73, Glendive 36
Billings Senior 62, Bozeman Gallatin 55
Billings West 70, Great Falls CMR 40
Box Elder 56, Hays-Lodgepole 36
Bridger 57, Lockwood JV 38
Browning 59, Havre 58
Cascade 64, Valier 19
Charlo 55, St. Regis 31
Chinook 44, Fort Benton 35
Columbus 39, Shepherd 19
Custer-Hysham 66, Northern Cheyenne 25
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 38, Centerville 28
Drummond 63, Victor 12
Eureka 60, Troy 17
Fairview 43, Bainville 35
Forsyth 46, Roundup 14
Helena 58, Kalispell Glacier 49
Helena Capital 47, Kalispell Flathead 28
Jefferson 63, Townsend 37
Jordan 60, Terry 32
Lewistown 50, Sidney 41
Malta 80, Shelby 45
Manhattan 44, Big Timber 39
Manhattan Christian 53, Three Forks 23
Miles City 58, Baker 54
Missoula Loyola 74, Deer Lodge 34
North Star 59, Turner 43
Park City 63, Absarokee 25
Plenty Coups 60, Fromberg 12
Plentywood 45, Circle 42
Polson 52, Ronan 49
Roberts 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 77, Frazer 11
Savage 49, Culbertson 46
Scobey 48, Wolf Point 36
Simms 55, Heart Butte 18
Stevensville 66, Butte Central 59 (OT)
Superior 63, Hot Springs 33
Twin Bridges 79, Gardiner 38
Westby-Grenora 61, Brockton 29
White Sulphur Springs 51, West Yellowstone 45
Wibaux 33, Beach (N.D.) 24
