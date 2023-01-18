agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Jan. 17) 406mtsports.com Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Tuesday, Jan. 17BOYS Alexander (N.D.) 63, Wibaux 52Arlee 71, Deer Lodge 37Belt 76, Centerville 42Billings Senior 77, Belgrade 50Billings West 70, Billings Skyview 55Big Timber 47, Columbus 36Bigfork 50, Eureka 32Broadus 82, St. Labre 64Browning 65, Shelby 30Chinook 55, Hays-Lodgepole 48Drummond 69, Valley Christian 51East Helena 64, Stevensville 56Fairfield 61, Choteau 29Hardin 73, Lodge Grass 63Highwood 54, Power 28Lewistown 83, Havre 51Lockwood 56, Glendive 46Lustre Christian 79, Dodson 33Noxon 54, Hot Springs 47 Two Eagle River 72, Alberton 26GIRLSAugusta 62, Valier 20Belt 58, Centerville 48Bigfork 74, Eureka 18Big Timber 57, Columbus 49Billings Senior 54, Belgrade 51Browning 64, Shelby 30Chinook 57, Hays-Lodgepole 28Drummond 60, Valley Christian 30Ennis 54, Manhattan Christian 49Hamilton 73, Corvallis 38Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 55Havre 60, Lewistown 52Highwood 49, Power-Dutton-Brady 29Lockwood 41, Glendive 26Lustre Christian 42, Dodson 39Missoula Hellgate 51, Great Falls 44Missoula Loyola 59, Florence-Carlton 55 (OT)Noxon 52, Hot Springs 33Stevensville 51, East Helena 39 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Class C girls teams flexing their muscles to perfection Hardin's basketball teams sweep rapid rivalry doubleheader over Lodge Grass Montana high school coaches earn national coach of the year accolades 2009 world champion Jesse Kruse wins saddle bronc title at Montana Circuit Finals Notebook: Glacier's Teegan Vasquez, Bozeman's Avery Allen share mutual admiration in quests for 4-peat
