Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Thursday, Jan. 19BOYS Anaconda 71, Whitehall 40Big Timber 52, Townsend 39Bozeman Gallatin 53, Great Falls 41Butte Central 55, Dillon 38Colstrip 67, Shepherd 45Darby 60, Victor 32Ennis 59, Twin Bridges 41Frenchtown 72, Stevensville 41Harrison-Willow Creek 66, Gardiner 36Helena 44, Helena Capital 42Laurel 55, Columbus 46Lodge Grass 58, Joliet 45Libby 54, Thompson Falls 50Lustre Christian 75, Nashua 25Malta 82, Harlem 49Melstone 71, Northern Cheyenne 33Miles City 73, Hardin 68St. Ignatius 74, Troy 37Scobey 81, Frazer 26 Shelby 64, Conrad 41Shields Valley 57, Lone Peak 56 (OT)Sunburst 54, Dutton-Brady 38Winnett-Grass Range 84, Jordan 77GIRLSAnaconda 48, Whitehall 42Billings West 57, Billings Skyview 48Bozeman Gallatin 56, Great Falls 42Chinook 71, Big Sandy 40Dillon 67, Butte Central 11Florence-Carlton 54, Deer Lodge 24Hardin 62, Miles City 59Jordan 65, Winnett-Grass Range 24Lone Peak 65, Shields Valley 25Malta 72, Harlem 26Manhattan Christian 61, Lima 24Nashua 48, Lustre Christian 33Power-Dutton-Brady 50, Sunburst 46Scobey 58, Frazer 17Thompson Falls 63, Libby 29Twin Bridges 47, Ennis 32
