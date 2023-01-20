agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Jan. 20) 406mtsports.com Jan 20, 2023 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Friday, Jan. 20BOYS Billings Central 78, Miles City 65Billings West 53, Billings Senior 32Charlo 68, Alberton 19Fairfield 60, Cut Bank 44Lodge Grass 66, Baker 63Lone Peak 54, Sheridan 43Manhattan Christian 49, Manhattan 44Missoula Big Sky 58, Missoula Hellgate 47Noxon 41, Hot Springs 38Roundup 61, Shepherd 35GIRLSBaker 82, Lodge Grass 54Bridger 38, Absarokee 32Broadview-Lavina 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 36 Circle 41, Fairview 25Culbertson 48, Westby-Grenora 39Fort Benton 50, Turner 28Jefferson 64, Whitehall 42Jordan 68, Hobson-Moore 28Lone Peak 56, Sheridan 16Missoula Loyola 71, Arlee 31Nashua 37, Richey-Lambert 30Plentywood 74, Brockton 37Polson 60, Corvallis 38Red Lodge 53, Forsyth 38Roberts 90, Plenty Coups 52Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 63, Dodson 26Savage 65, Bainville 57Shepherd 61, Roundup 10Wibaux 49, Broadus 45 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Sidney standout wrestlers Owen Lonski and Zander Dean looking to go out on top Bobcat ties brought Bilal Shabazz to MSU Billings — and he's helping men's hoops think big Mack Anderson, Montana Grizzlies host Montana State in battle of bigs, dominant defenses Dillon athletics' weightroom to be dedicated in honor of Terry Thomas Missoula native Lexi Deden playing her best ball as Montana State women prep to face rival Griz
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.