Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.
Saturday, Jan. 21
BOYS
Bigfork 63, St. Ignatius 30
Bozeman Gallatin 47, Great Falls CMR 37
Cascade 61, Sunburst 59
Dillon 67, Anaconda 35
Northern Cheyenne 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 59
GIRLS
Bainville 48, Westby-Grenora 36
Big Timber 67, Three Forks 44
Bozeman Gallatin 69, Great Falls CMR 47
Cascade 80, Sunburst 67
Culbertson 37, Lustre Christian 31
Dillon 75, Anaconda 36
Drummond 59, Darby 27
Fairview 40, Richey-Lambert 26
Frenchtown 69, East Helena 30
Froid-Lake 53, Brockton 31
Hamilton 71, Butte Central 28
Havre 73, Sidney 33
Huntley Project 58, Joliet 43
Laurel 70, Livingston 24
Plentywood 48, Savage 36
Reed Point-Rapelje 64, Northern Cheyenne 19
Shields Valley 40, Absarokee 31
Turner 49, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 37
