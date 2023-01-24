agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Jan. 23) 406mtsports.com Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Monday, Jan. 23BOYS Beach (N.D.) 68, Wibaux 35Fort Benton 61, Conrad 31Joliet 54, Shepherd 36St. Labre 68, Colstrip 64 Winnett-Grass Range 54, Great Falls Central 48GIRLSColstrip 82, St. Labre 23Fort Benton 56, Conrad 35Missoula Loyola 59, Florence-Carlton 39Shepherd 50, Joliet 47 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Whether Vikings or Valkyries, it's high times in Bigfork Chris Stutzriem staying on as Rocky Mountain College football coach after D-II interest Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator Missoula native Quinn Wolferman to defend X Games gold medal in ski knuckle huck
