agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Jan. 24) 406mtsports.com Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Tuesday, Jan. 24BOYS Baker 58, Sidney 53Bigfork 61, Columbia Falls 48Billings Senior 63, Billings Skyview 60Dillon 66, Livingston 26Fairfield 81, East Helena 57Fairview 55, Richey-Lambert 29Hamilton 72, Stevensville 30Harrison-Willow Creek 64, Shields Valley 26Havre 71, Malta 69Helena Capital 42, Missoula Sentinel 30Huntley Project 48, Roundup 38Lodge Grass 80, Colstrip 59Lustre Christian 58, Scobey 33Missoula Big Sky 50, Kalispell Glacier 49St. Ignatius 68, Polson 62St. Labre 75, Northern Cheyenne 48 Sheridan 63, Twin Bridges 32GIRLSBaker 85, Sidney 39Beach (N.D.) 44, Wibaux 30Bigfork 58, Columbia Falls 26Bozeman 49, Belgrade 46Clark Fork (Idaho) 50, Noxon 41Dillon 61, Livingston 35Fairfield 52, East Helena 24Fairview 55, Richey-Lambert 28Havre 59, Malta 50Helena Capital 44, Missoula Sentinel 42Huntley Project 85, Roundup 9Lodge Grass 97, Colstrip 62Missoula Big Sky 38, Kalispell Glacier 21Polson 55, St. Ignatius 54Scobey 41, Lustre Christian 22Twin Bridges 58, Sheridan 18Whitefish 56, Stillwater Christian 41
