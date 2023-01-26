agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Jan. 26) 406mtsports.com Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Thursday, Jan. 26BOYS Anaconda 58, Arlee 51Billings West 71, Belgrade 30Butte Central 60, East Helena 43Columbus 47, Joliet 42Dillon 69, Corvallis 26Florence-Carlton 46, Stevensville 29Hamilton 63, Frenchtown 45Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 61, Plenty Coups 52Heart Butte 82, Cascade 76Helena 72, Missoula Sentinel 61Helena Capital 49, Butte 48Lame Deer 72, Colstrip 55Malta 70, Glasgow 47Manhattan Christian 74, Lone Peak 35Miles City 57, Glendive 48Missoula Big Sky 71, Kalispell Flathead 55Missoula Hellgate 49, Kalispell Glacier 41Philipsburg 51, Victor 42Roy-Winifred 60, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 37Savage 49, Richey-Lambert 42Sheridan 58, Lima 25Three Forks 68, Whitehall 26Townsend 55, Manhattan 50Two Eagle River 68, Charlo 61 (OT)Wolf Point 65, Sidney 59GIRLSAnaconda 47, Arlee 23 Billings Skyview 75, Billings Senior 34Billings West 50, Belgrade 29Bozeman Gallatin 69, Bozeman 42Browning 54, Whitefish 17Charlo 62, Two Eagle River 25Colstrip 89, Lame Deer 34Columbia Falls 40, Polson 36Columbus 40, Joliet 31Dillon 63, Corvallis 18East Helena 68, Butte Central 56Florence-Carlton 34, Stevensville 23Great Falls 52, Great Falls CMR 47Hamilton 43, Frenchtown 40Heart Butte 48, Cascade 23Helena 55, Missoula Sentinel 53Helena Capital 42, Butte 33Huntley Project 71, Lockwood 45Kalispell Flathead 50, Missoula Big Sky 45Lima 40, Sheridan 37Malta 71, Glasgow 26Manhattan 65, Townsend 54Manhattan Christian 50, Lone Peak 42Miles City 56, Glendive 21Missoula Hellgate 52, Kalispell Glacier 36Philipsburg 74, Victor 17Roy-Winifred 58, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 33Savage 56, Richey-Lambert 29Three Forks 44, Whitehall 38Wolf Point 58, Sidney 38 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana Lady Griz upset Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State No. 12 Montana Tech prevails over Providence in an overtime thriller New starter helps Montana State women earn hard-fought win over Portland State A change of heart: Tavia Rooney's path to Montana Tech milestone Kalispell Schools, police responding to alleged hazing, sexual assault by Glacier wrestlers
