agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Jan. 27) 406mtsports.com Jan 27, 2023

Friday, Jan. 27

BOYS 
Broadview-Lavina 80, Roberts 29
Browning 89, Shelby 54
Cascade 58, Power 35
Circle 44, Culbertson 42
Columbus 44, Big Timber 33
Darby 71, Lincoln 43
Ekalaka 54, Wibaux 51
Eureka 52, St. Ignatius 51
Fairview 51, Froid-Lake 41
Fort Benton 62, Hays-Lodgepole 49
Hardin 64, Billings Central 62
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
Jefferson 69, Three Forks 46
Joliet 60, Shepherd 34
Lustre Christian 80, Bainville 48
Manhattan Christian 72, Twin Bridges 21
Melstone 70, Jordan 43
Nashua 56, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 50
Park City 31, Bridger 27
Poplar 53, Plentywood 45
Red Lodge 61, Roundup 60
St. Regis 60, Hot Springs 43
Scobey 64, Westby-Grenora 36
Seeley-Swan 51, Drummond 49
Shields Valley 49, White Sulphur Springs 23
Superior 59, Alberton 26
Thompson Falls 52, Troy 42
Turner 70, Dodson 49
West Yellowstone 56, Ennis 54
Winnett-Grass Range 68, Hobson-Moore 48
Wolf Point 58, Glasgow 52 

GIRLS
Bainville 55, Lustre Christian 39
Baker 80, Forsyth 58
Big Sandy 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 54 (OT)
Big Timber 61, Columbus 52
Billings Central 53, Hardin 36
Bridger 34, Park City 20
Browning 77, Shelby 42
Charlo 59, Noxon 33
Chinook 64, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33
Darby 43, Lincoln 21
Ekalaka 52, Wibaux 34
Ennis 56, West Yellowstone 30
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 15
Fort Benton 49, Hays-Lodgepole 32
Froid-Lake 54, Fairview 42
Melstone 62, Jordan 42
Red Lodge 67, Roundup 18
Roberts 82, Broadview-Lavina 43
Ronan 45, Libby 23
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Nashua 21
St. Ignatius 62, Eureka 33
St. Regis 59, Hot Springs 40
Scobey 51, Westby-Genora 31
Seeley-Swan 53, Drummond 42 (OT)
Shepherd 50, Joliet 28
Superior 54, Alberton 12
Thompson Falls 68, Troy 10
Turner 50, Dodson 41
Twin Bridges 41, Manhattan Christian 31
White Sulphur Springs 42, Shields Valley 38
Winnett-Grass Range 41, Hobson-Moore 27
Wolf Point 40, Glasgow 29
