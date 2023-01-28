agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Jan. 28) 406mtsports.com Jan 28, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 Updated 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Saturday, Jan. 28BOYS Absarokee 52, Fromberg 37Alberton at Hot Springs, ppd.Anaconda at Thompson Falls, ppd.Bainville 70, Brockton 34Bridger 60, Roberts 55Broadus at Plevna, ppd.Broadview-Lavina 89, Northern Cheyenne 30Browning 67, Ronan 54Butte 58, Helena 49Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55, Sunburst 29Corvallis at Butte Central, ppd.Fairfield 58, Shelby 57Fairview 65, Culbertson 43Gardiner 43, Shields Valley 41Havre vs. Lewistown, ppd.Jefferson 75, Choteau 41Lame Deer at Poplar, ppd.Miles City 66, Laurel 49Missoula Hellgate 54, Kalispell Flathead 43Missoula Loyola 48, Bigfork 37Park City 71, Plenty Coups 39Plentywood 58, Richey-Lambert 34Red Lodge at Huntley Project, ppd.St. Regis 62, Two Eagle River 52Seeley-Swan 49, Valley Christian 39Shepherd 47, Forsyth 44Simms 75, Dutton-Brady 50Superior 49, Noxon 46Whitehall at Big Timber, ppd.Wibaux 56, Terry 53 GIRLSAbsarokee 44, Fromberg 7Alberton at Hot Springs, ppd.Anaconda at Thompson Falls, ppd.Bainville 71, Brockton 30Bigfork 68, Missoula Loyola 33Big Sandy 53, Fort Benton 48Billings West 52, Billings Central 37Broadus at Plevna, ppd.Broadview-Lavina 64, Northern Cheyenne 15Browning 68, Ronan 62 (2OT)Butte Central at Corvallis, ppd.Chester-Joplin-Inverness 64, Sunburst 56Circle 42, Savage 28Culbertson 51, Fairview 31Fairfield 43, Shelby 37Froid-Lake 36, Westby-Grenora 31Havre vs. Lewistown, ppd.Helena 51, Butte 24Jefferson 62, Choteau 15Kalispell Flathead 49, Missoula Hellgate 48Lame Deer at Poplar, ppd.Lockwood 54, Glendive 44Lodge Grass 67, Colstrip 60Miles City 49, Laurel 46Nashua 32, Dodson 29Plentywood 59, Richey-Lambert 23Red Lodge at Huntley Project, ppd.Roberts 80, Bridger 34St. Regis 64, Two Eagle River 24Simms 55, Power-Dutton-Brady 17Whitehall at Big Timber, ppd.Wibaux 66, Terry 45 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana State women complete 17-point comeback against Sacramento State Helena's Dani Bartsch sparks Montana Lady Griz in blowout win over Portland State Hot-shooting Hardin boys keep cool late to upset No. 3 Billings Central Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach: Following his father's footsteps Grateful eight: Montana State’s last 2017 signees reflect on special football careers
