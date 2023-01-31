agate Scoreboard: High school basketball scores list (Jan. 31) 406mtsports.com Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.Tuesday, Jan. 31BOYS Bigfork 75, Plains 19Bozeman 63, Belgrade 35Butte Central 76, Butte 47Custer-Hysham 63, Terry 53Darby 63, Valley Christian 36Dutton-Brady 46, Sunburst 44Fairview 65, Savage 44Harrison-Willow Creek 49, Sheridan 30Huntley Project 57, Lodge Grass 53Joliet 39, Broadview-Lavina 38Lewistown 70, Havre 50Livingston at Townsend, ppd.Lockwood 58, Billings Central 41Missoula Big Sky 52, Helena 46Missoula Loyola 87, Troy 23Rocky Boy 91, Harlem 61Roy-Winifred 72, Hobson-Moore 43Thompson Falls 61, Eureka 57 (OT)West Yellowstone 55, White Sulphur Springs 24Wolf Point 79, Sidney 58GIRLS Baker 81, Ekalaka 51Bigfork 69, Plains 8Billings Central 63, Lockwood 30Butte 62, Butte Central 32Custer-Hysham 41, Terry 48Darby 44, Valley Christian 36Great Falls Homeschool 63, Augusta 42Havre 48, Lewistown 30Huntley Project 78, Lodge Grass 62Joliet 57, Broadview-Lavina 43Lame Deer 77, St. Labre 35Livingston at Townsend, ppd.Missoula Big Sky 56, Helena 48Missoula Loyola 64, Troy 14Polson 51, Whitefish 34Roy-Winifred 56, Hobson-Moore 14Savage 42, Fairview 32Simms 60, Fairfield JV 31Sunburst 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 44Thompson Falls 75, Eureka 32West Yellowstone 48, White Sulphur Springs 45Wibaux 61, Plevna 36Wolf Point 60, Sidney 54 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Missoula Loyola boys, Twin Bridges girls make statements Girls divisional wrestling to make its Montana debut on Friday with slightly different structure Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother 'Coaching was in his blood' for late Clyde Tucker, a Victor native, longtime Arlee coach
