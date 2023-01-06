Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.
Friday, Jan. 6
BOYS
Arlee 61, Florence-Carlton 36
Belt 60, Winnett-Grass Range 49
Big Timber 41, Joliet 30
Billings Skyview 55, Great Falls CMR 46
Billings West 57, Bozeman 49
Broadus 63, Terry 31
Broadview-Lavina 64, Roberts 22
Browning 83, Libby 66
Butte 60, Kalispell Glacier 55
Centerville 73, Valier 26
Charlo 72, Hot Springs 17
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, North Star 35
Chinook 56, Harlem 47
Columbus 48, Roundup 36
Darby 62, Lincoln 44
Dillon 71, East Helena 33
Drummond 53, Seeley-Swan 44
Dutton-Brady 40, Power 33
Eureka 54, Plains 14
Fairfield 64, Rocky Boy 61
Glasgow 59, Scobey 24
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 86, Northern Cheyenne 17
Harrison-Willow Creek 71, Gardiner 44
Heart Butte 72, Sunburst 41
Huntley Project 46, Shepherd 37
Lame Deer 76, Forsyth 35
Lewistown 60, Glendive 43
Lockwood 72, Laurel 43
Lone Peak 53, Lima 31
Manhattan Christian 51, Townsend 39
Melstone 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 13
Miles City 56, Havre 49
Nashua 70, Frazer 35
Park City 51, Bridger 44
Plenty Coups 68, Absarokee 21
Plentywood 45, Bainville 41
Poplar 66, Froid-Lake 53
Roy-Winifred 59, Dodson 22
Savage 50, Circle 44 (OT)
Sheridan 64, Shields Valley 40
Superior 70, Alberton 25
Turner 78, Hays-Lodgepole 31
Wibaux 58, Ekalaka 41
GIRLS
Anaconda 51, Deer Lodge 17
Belt 67, Winnett-Grass Range 36
Big Timber 58, Joliet 36
Billings Central 72, Livingston 19
Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls CMR 28
Bridger 57, Park City 22
Broadus 55, Terry 37
Centerville 54, Valier 15
Charlo 48, Hot Springs 19
Chinook 56, Harlem 26
Circle 51, Savage 32
Columbus 54, Roundup 16
Custer-Hysham 58, Fromberg 12
Darby 42, Lincoln 23
Dillon 59, East Helena 34
Drummond 57, Seeley-Swan 46
Ekalaka 52, Wibaux 33
Ennis 53, Gardiner 32
Eureka 57, Plains 28
Forsyth 73, Lame Deer 43
Frenchtown 57, Hamilton 45
Havre 58, Miles City 49
Hays-Lodgepole 45, Turner 43
Heart Butte 44, Sunburst 32
Kalispell Glacier 48, Butte 36
Laurel 53, Lockwood 48
Manhattan Christian 69, Townsend 29
Melstone 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 22
Nashua 44, Frazer 32
North Star 68, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38
Plenty Coups 51, Absarokee 47
Plentywood 58, Bainville 40
Polson 44, Whitefish 32
Roberts 97, Broadview-Lavina 49
Roy-Winifred 73, Dodson 38
St. Regis 59, Two Eagle River 46
Scobey 42, Glasgow 41 (OT)
Shields Valley 62, Sheridan 24
Superior 64, Alberton 4
Twin Bridges 58, Whitehall 27
Westby-Grenora 47, Richey-Lambet 38
