Friday, Jan. 6

BOYS

Arlee 61, Florence-Carlton 36

Belt 60, Winnett-Grass Range 49

Big Timber 41, Joliet 30

Billings Skyview 55, Great Falls CMR 46

Billings West 57, Bozeman 49

Broadus 63, Terry 31

Broadview-Lavina 64, Roberts 22

Browning 83, Libby 66

Butte 60, Kalispell Glacier 55

Centerville 73, Valier 26

Charlo 72, Hot Springs 17

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, North Star 35

Chinook 56, Harlem 47

Columbus 48, Roundup 36

Darby 62, Lincoln 44

Dillon 71, East Helena 33

Drummond 53, Seeley-Swan 44

Dutton-Brady 40, Power 33

Eureka 54, Plains 14

Fairfield 64, Rocky Boy 61

Glasgow 59, Scobey 24

Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 86, Northern Cheyenne 17

Harrison-Willow Creek 71, Gardiner 44

Heart Butte 72, Sunburst 41

Huntley Project 46, Shepherd 37

Lame Deer 76, Forsyth 35

Lewistown 60, Glendive 43

Lockwood 72, Laurel 43

Lone Peak 53, Lima 31

Manhattan Christian 51, Townsend 39

Melstone 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 13

Miles City 56, Havre 49

Nashua 70, Frazer 35

Park City 51, Bridger 44

Plenty Coups 68, Absarokee 21

Plentywood 45, Bainville 41

Poplar 66, Froid-Lake 53

Roy-Winifred 59, Dodson 22

Savage 50, Circle 44 (OT)

Sheridan 64, Shields Valley 40

Superior 70, Alberton 25

Turner 78, Hays-Lodgepole 31

Wibaux 58, Ekalaka 41

GIRLS

Anaconda 51, Deer Lodge 17

Belt 67, Winnett-Grass Range 36

Big Timber 58, Joliet 36

Billings Central 72, Livingston 19

Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls CMR 28

Bridger 57, Park City 22

Broadus 55, Terry 37

Centerville 54, Valier 15

Charlo 48, Hot Springs 19

Chinook 56, Harlem 26

Circle 51, Savage 32

Columbus 54, Roundup 16

Custer-Hysham 58, Fromberg 12

Darby 42, Lincoln 23

Dillon 59, East Helena 34

Drummond 57, Seeley-Swan 46

Ekalaka 52, Wibaux 33

Ennis 53, Gardiner 32

Eureka 57, Plains 28

Forsyth 73, Lame Deer 43

Frenchtown 57, Hamilton 45

Havre 58, Miles City 49

Hays-Lodgepole 45, Turner 43

Heart Butte 44, Sunburst 32

Kalispell Glacier 48, Butte 36

Laurel 53, Lockwood 48

Manhattan Christian 69, Townsend 29

Melstone 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 22

Nashua 44, Frazer 32

North Star 68, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38

Plenty Coups 51, Absarokee 47

Plentywood 58, Bainville 40

Polson 44, Whitefish 32

Roberts 97, Broadview-Lavina 49

Roy-Winifred 73, Dodson 38

St. Regis 59, Two Eagle River 46

Scobey 42, Glasgow 41 (OT)

Shields Valley 62, Sheridan 24

Superior 64, Alberton 4

Twin Bridges 58, Whitehall 27

Westby-Grenora 47, Richey-Lambet 38

