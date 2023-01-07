Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.

Saturday, Jan. 7

BOYS

Alexander (N.D.) 55, Wibaux 32

Baker 68, Colstrip 36

Belt 76, Hobson-Moore 30

Bigfork 69, Deer Lodge 36

Billings Central 69, Lockwood 56

Billings Senior 56, Great Falls CMR 53

Billings Skyview 48, Great Falls 41

Bozeman Gallatin 54, Belgrade 28

Broadus 74, Plevna 32

Broadview-Lavina 74, Northern Cheyenne 19

Browning 76, Polson 71

Butte 59, Kalispell Flathead 48

Butte Central 55, Frenchtown 42

Cascade 48, Dutton-Brady 40

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66, Hays-Lodgepole 24

Chinook 53, Turner 45

Columbia Falls 77, Shelby 28

Cut Bank 41, Whitefish 39

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 61, Great Falls Central 56

Dillon 63, Stevensville 39

Drummond 58, Lincoln 36

Ennis 68, Lone Peak 61

Eureka 43, Thompson Falls 41

Fairview 58, Westby-Grenora 32

Florence-Carlton 57, Plains 23

Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 79, Reed Point-Rapelje 24

Havre 66, Hardin 62

Heart Butte 74, Power 23

Helena 61, Missoula Hellgate 57

Helena Capital 51, Missoula Big Sky 34

Highwood 54, Winnett-Grass Range 53

Jefferson 61, Big Timber 48

Laurel 52, Sidney 46

Lewistown 65, Miles City 49

Lodge Grass 71, St. Labre 68 (OT)

Lustre Christian 88, Frazer 15

Malta 84, Roundup 23

Manhattan Christian 62, Shields Valley 40

Melstone 61, Custer-Hysham 36

Park City 49, Plenty Coups 46

Plentywood 73, Culbertson 49

Poplar 74, Dodson 45

Red Lodge 58, Shepherd 43

Ronan 67, St. Ignatius 61

Roy-Winifred 67, Centerville 50

Sheridan 58, Gardiner 52

Simms 70, Valier 32

Superior 64, Noxon 44

Townsend 65, Three Forks 58

Troy 76, Alberton 25 

Valley Christian 52, Seeley-Swan 44

West Yellowstone 42, Harrison-Willow Creek 40

Wolf Point 75, Harlem 25

GIRLS

Absarokee 48, Fromberg 13

Augusta 59, Sunburst 17

Baker 80, Colstrip 36

Belt 54, Hobson-Moore 24

Bigfork 72, Deer Lodge 12

Big Sandy 61, North Star 41

Big Timber 72, Jefferson 55

Billings Central 73, Lockwood 27

Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 36

Bozeman 45, Belgrade 39

Broadview-Lavina 67, Northern Cheyenne 26

Brockton 36, Nashua 24

Browning 55, Polson 48

Cascade 56, Power-Dutton-Brady 30

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Hays-Lodgepole 42

Chinook 56, Turner 30

Circle 61, Froid-Lake 39

Columbia Falls 69, Shelby 54

Cut Bank 61, Whitefish 30

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 53, Great Falls Central 46

Dillon 68, Stevensville 25

Drummond 62, Lincoln 11

Ekalaka 81, Jordan 71 (2OT)

Fort Benton 55, Box Elder 26

Frenchtown 61, Butte Central 19

Gardiner 66, Sheridan 27

Hardin 49, Havre 48

Highwood 50, Winnett-Grass Ragne 36

Kalispell Flathead 39, Butte 36

Laurel 89, Sidney 47

Lone Peak 44, Ennis 41

Lustre Christian 52, Frazer 39

Malta 58, Roundup 13

Manhattan 54, Whitehall 31

Manhattan Christian 61, Shields Valley 22

Melstone 67, Custer-Hysham 18

Miles City 50, Lewistown 37

Missoula Hellgate 44, Helena 30

Missoula Sentinel 76, Kalispell Glacier 48

North Star 53, Big Sandy 48

Plenty Coups 44, Park City 42

Plentywood 60, Culbertson 40

Poplar 62, Dodson 47

Roy-Winifred 72, Centerville 32

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Scobey 43

St. Ignatius 53, Ronan 50

Seeley-Swan 65, Valley Christian 26

Shepherd 53, Red Lodge 48

Simms 62, Valier 23

Superior 58, Noxon 37

Thompson Falls 64, Eureka 22

Three Forks 54, Townsend 49

Westby-Grenora 30, Fairview 26

West Yellowstone 52, Harrison-Willow Creek 42

White Sulphur Springs 65, Lima 24

Wibaux 48, Alexander (N.D.) 30

Wolf Point 54, Harlem 23

