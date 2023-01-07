Editor's note: Scores list will be updated as we receive results.
Saturday, Jan. 7
BOYS
Alexander (N.D.) 55, Wibaux 32
Baker 68, Colstrip 36
Belt 76, Hobson-Moore 30
Bigfork 69, Deer Lodge 36
Billings Central 69, Lockwood 56
Billings Senior 56, Great Falls CMR 53
Billings Skyview 48, Great Falls 41
Bozeman Gallatin 54, Belgrade 28
Broadus 74, Plevna 32
Broadview-Lavina 74, Northern Cheyenne 19
Browning 76, Polson 71
Butte 59, Kalispell Flathead 48
Butte Central 55, Frenchtown 42
Cascade 48, Dutton-Brady 40
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66, Hays-Lodgepole 24
Chinook 53, Turner 45
Columbia Falls 77, Shelby 28
Cut Bank 41, Whitefish 39
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 61, Great Falls Central 56
Dillon 63, Stevensville 39
Drummond 58, Lincoln 36
Ennis 68, Lone Peak 61
Eureka 43, Thompson Falls 41
Fairview 58, Westby-Grenora 32
Florence-Carlton 57, Plains 23
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 79, Reed Point-Rapelje 24
Havre 66, Hardin 62
Heart Butte 74, Power 23
Helena 61, Missoula Hellgate 57
Helena Capital 51, Missoula Big Sky 34
Highwood 54, Winnett-Grass Range 53
Jefferson 61, Big Timber 48
Laurel 52, Sidney 46
Lewistown 65, Miles City 49
Lodge Grass 71, St. Labre 68 (OT)
Lustre Christian 88, Frazer 15
Malta 84, Roundup 23
Manhattan Christian 62, Shields Valley 40
Melstone 61, Custer-Hysham 36
Park City 49, Plenty Coups 46
Plentywood 73, Culbertson 49
Poplar 74, Dodson 45
Red Lodge 58, Shepherd 43
Ronan 67, St. Ignatius 61
Roy-Winifred 67, Centerville 50
Sheridan 58, Gardiner 52
Simms 70, Valier 32
Superior 64, Noxon 44
Townsend 65, Three Forks 58
Troy 76, Alberton 25
Valley Christian 52, Seeley-Swan 44
West Yellowstone 42, Harrison-Willow Creek 40
Wolf Point 75, Harlem 25
GIRLS
Absarokee 48, Fromberg 13
Augusta 59, Sunburst 17
Baker 80, Colstrip 36
Belt 54, Hobson-Moore 24
Bigfork 72, Deer Lodge 12
Big Sandy 61, North Star 41
Big Timber 72, Jefferson 55
Billings Central 73, Lockwood 27
Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 36
Bozeman 45, Belgrade 39
Broadview-Lavina 67, Northern Cheyenne 26
Brockton 36, Nashua 24
Browning 55, Polson 48
Cascade 56, Power-Dutton-Brady 30
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Hays-Lodgepole 42
Chinook 56, Turner 30
Circle 61, Froid-Lake 39
Columbia Falls 69, Shelby 54
Cut Bank 61, Whitefish 30
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 53, Great Falls Central 46
Dillon 68, Stevensville 25
Drummond 62, Lincoln 11
Ekalaka 81, Jordan 71 (2OT)
Fort Benton 55, Box Elder 26
Frenchtown 61, Butte Central 19
Gardiner 66, Sheridan 27
Hardin 49, Havre 48
Highwood 50, Winnett-Grass Ragne 36
Kalispell Flathead 39, Butte 36
Laurel 89, Sidney 47
Lone Peak 44, Ennis 41
Lustre Christian 52, Frazer 39
Malta 58, Roundup 13
Manhattan 54, Whitehall 31
Manhattan Christian 61, Shields Valley 22
Melstone 67, Custer-Hysham 18
Miles City 50, Lewistown 37
Missoula Hellgate 44, Helena 30
Missoula Sentinel 76, Kalispell Glacier 48
North Star 53, Big Sandy 48
Plenty Coups 44, Park City 42
Plentywood 60, Culbertson 40
Poplar 62, Dodson 47
Roy-Winifred 72, Centerville 32
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Scobey 43
St. Ignatius 53, Ronan 50
Seeley-Swan 65, Valley Christian 26
Shepherd 53, Red Lodge 48
Simms 62, Valier 23
Superior 58, Noxon 37
Thompson Falls 64, Eureka 22
Three Forks 54, Townsend 49
Westby-Grenora 30, Fairview 26
West Yellowstone 52, Harrison-Willow Creek 42
White Sulphur Springs 65, Lima 24
Wibaux 48, Alexander (N.D.) 30
Wolf Point 54, Harlem 23
