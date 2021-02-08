Box Elder 59, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55
|Box Elder;;10;10;17;22;—;59
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;;16;16;10;13;—;55
BOX ELDER: Gabe Saddler 13; Kayden Duran 12; Tyrus LaMere 12; Tayce St. Pierre 12; Malique Rosette 6; Jayden Jilot 4.
CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS: Kyle Harmon 22; Blake Harmon 19; Kealy Haaland 6; Bryce Ghekiere 4; Braden Mattson 2; Bryce Kammerzell 2.
Manhattan 64, Jefferson 38
|Jefferson;;11;10;11;6;—;38
|Manhattan;;13;18;18;15;—;64
JEFFERSON: Trent McMaster 18; Braden Morris 5; Wade Rykal 4; Joe Visser 3; Jake Genger 3; Tyler Harrington 2; Jayden Kemner 2; Cade Coate 1.
MANHATTAN: Caden Holgate 21; Tate Bowler 15; Sven Stenberg 10; Finn Tesoro 5; Corban Johnson 4; Wyatt Jones 4; Evan Douma 2; David Bates 2.
Richey-Lambert 70, Plentywood 60
|Richey-Lambert;;16;14;21;19;—;70
|Plentywood;;19;14;12;15;—;60
RICHEY-LAMBERT: Caleb Senner 23; Grady Gonsioroski 14; Wyatt Robbins 11; Brett Mullin 10; Josh Sponheim 4.
PLENTYWOOD: Reese Wirtz 20; Chris Hagan 15; Caydon Trupe 12; Easton Tommerup 10; Keiran Hernandez 6; Nate Overby 2.
