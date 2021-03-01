Broadus 49, Melstone 43

Melstone;;10;5;14;14;—;43
Broadus;;18;8;10;13;—;49

MELSTONE: Bryce Grebe 25; Tyler Kombol 9; Kerem Kutluk 7; Colby Thurston 2.

BROADUS: Dillon Gee 22; Marcus Mader 9; Johnny Richards 9; Wyatt Gee 4; Solomon Bradley 3; Paysen Kuhbacher 2.

