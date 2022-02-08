BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Sandy 81, Hays-Lodgepole 49
|Big Sandy;;17;17;23;24;—;81
|Hays-Lodgepole;;7;14;6;22;—;49
BIG SANDY: Brayden Cline 30; Lane Demontiney 20; Kody Strutz 12; Wylee Snapp 9; Jake Darlington 5; Ryder Galbavy 2.
HAYS-LODGEPOLE: T. Shambo 27; D. Henry 10; A. Boe 6; W Has The Eagle 2; J. Ball 2; W. Hughes 1; B. Castillo 1.
Billings Skyview 62, Billings Central 51
|Billings Skyview;;14;19;15;14;—;62
|Billings Central;;10;20;8;13;—;51
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Payton Sanders 26; Lane Love 20; Kaiden Alexander 5; Rhyse Owens 3; Bridger Yates 3; Lance Schaaf 3; Anthony Schacht 2.
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Cayden Merchant 18; Kyler Northrup 10; JJ Sanchez 6; Braydon Osse 5; Zach Herriford 4; AJ Ulrichs 3; Janis Junemann 3; Clay Oven 2.
Butte Central 64, Stevensville 27
|Butte Central;;24;15;19;6;—;64
|Stevensville;;9;4;4;10;—;27
BUTTE CENTRAL: Dougie Peoples 32; Bryson Sestrich 8; Eric Loos 7; Kyle Holter 6; Jack Keeley 4; Joe Sehulster 4; Zane Moodry 4.
STEVENSVILLE: Kellan Beller 12; Gracen Travino 8; Lorenzo Grazzani 4; Cole Olson 2; TJ Brown 1.
Colstrip 53, Huntley Project 49
|Huntley Project;;9;13;11;16;—;49
|Colstrip;;9;9;17;18;—;53
HUNTLEY PROJECT: .
COLSTRIP: .
Darby 83, Two Eagle River 44
|Two Eagle River;;9;10;7;18;—;44
|Darby;;24;22;16;21;—;83
TWO EAGLE RIVER: Burke 19; Malacye Piapot 9; Thomas Spotted Eagle 6; Blackwolf 4; Nate Gates 3; Ryley After Buffalo 3.
DARBY: Sawyer Townsend 16; Preston Smith 16; Hooper Reed 13; Jackson Hudley 9; Cullin Duggan 8; Will Martin 8; Micheal Harbleh 5; Andrew Robbins 4; Devyn Hundley 2; Nolan Lenny 2.
Drummond 60, Deer Lodge 47
|Deer Lodge;;12;7;11;17;—;47
|Drummond;;16;14;15;15;—;60
DEER LODGE: Tucker West 18; R. Ford 13; Logan Nicholson 11; Liam Bossert 2; Eli Hathaway 2; Riley Rennfield 1.
DRUMMOND: Trey Phillips 15; Samuel Bryant 10; Chase Goldade 9; Caleb Parke 8; Colt Parsons 7; Ben Bradshaw 5; Cooper Bradshaw 2; Scott Parke 2; Brody Rasor 2.
Gardiner 60, White Sulphur Springs 59
|Gardiner;;8;13;13;26;—;60
|White Sulphur Springs;;10;8;17;24;—;59
GARDINER: John McDonald 22; Zeb Huelva 16; Preston Roberts 11; Tyler Stermitz 9; Summit Bowning 2.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS: Sam Davis 19; Tyson Hanson 16; Tanner Novark 12; Shaw Davis 8; Brady Novark 4.
Hot Springs 66, Plains 44
|Plains;;5;10;12;17;—;44
|Hot Springs;;22;16;18;10;—;66
PLAINS: .
HOT SPRINGS: Jack McAllister 22; Kyle Lawson 14; Garth Parker 13; Nathan Lawhead 7; Vania Afonin 4; Quincy Styles-DePoe 4; Nick McAllister 2.
Lame Deer 75, Lodge Grass 73
|Lodge Grass;;13;22;25;13;—;73
|Lame Deer;;20;24;13;18;—;75
LODGE GRASS: Damon Gros Ventre 27; DC Stewart 18; Bryson Rogers 9; Myron Little Light 9; Lance Little Nest 4; Ty Moccasin 4; Gabriel Kelly 2.
LAME DEER: Journey Emerson 26; Jaxon McCormick 14; Moses Sanders 11; Kendall Russel 10; Jerell Hiwalker 9; Kenny Crazymule 3; Amelio Blackhorse 2.
Lockwood 61, Big Timber 50
|Lockwood;;16;7;20;18;—;61
|Big Timber;;15;4;13;18;—;50
LOCKWOOD: Jey Hofer 19; Tyce Casterline 12; Zy Zilkoski 10; Houston LittleLight 8; Jaren KnowsHisGun 5; Tristian Appleton 3; Jaiden BigMan 2; Logan Quigley 2.
BIG TIMBER: .
Missoula Hellgate 65, Butte 48
|Butte;;6;12;11;19;—;48
|Missoula Hellgate;;19;15;20;11;—;65
BUTTE: Kenley Leary 22; Kooper Klobucar 10; Bo Demarais 7; Dylan Bache 6; Jonas Sherman 2; Jace Stenson 1.
MISSOULA HELLGATE: Connor Dick 16; Griffin Kinch 11; Dre Bowie 10; Ian Finch 8; Tommy Nilson 6; Asher Topp 4; Easton Sant 4; Brogan Callaghan 4; Leo Filardi 2.
Noxon 37, Alberton-Superior 34
|Noxon;;7;19;3;8;—;37
|Alberton-Superior;;5;12;15;2;—;34
NOXON: Boehme 10; Wyatt Lackner 10; Derrick Christensen 7; Wililams 5; Brian Risch 3; Shane Murray 2; Gage Hendrick 0.
ALBERTON-SUPERIOR: Orion Plaake 18; Wyatt Haworth 8; Jonah Renaud 5; Isaac Miller 2; Mueller Anthony 1.
Polson 73, Bigfork 69
|Bigfork;;13;13;17;26;—;69
|Polson;;16;15;20;22;—;73
BIGFORK: Colin Wade 23; Bryce Gilliard 20; Isak Epperly 8; Wyatt Johnson 6; Levi Taylor 4; Nick Walker 4; George Brown 4.
POLSON: .
Shields Valley 55, Harrison-Willow Creek 49
|Shields Valley;;12;8;15;20;—;55
|Harrison-Willow Creek;;13;15;7;14;—;49
SHIELDS VALLEY: Dylan Flatt 19; Kaden Acosta 17; Cole Flatt 14; Nate Hogenson 3; Jace Page 2.
HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK: .
Victor 63, Philipsburg 42
|Victor;;18;12;22;11;—;63
|Philipsburg;;9;15;3;15;—;42
VICTOR: Jordan Mclane 23; Caleb Rockwood 16; Carson Varner 13; Brandon Bowen 8; Roan Jackson 2; Canyon Parks 1.
PHILIPSBURG: Hayden Mason 21; Andrew Tallon 6; Cavan Babbitt 5; Cordell Langton 5; Cayhel White 3; Eric Pitcher 2.
